May 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-20) at Nashville Sounds (20-19)

May 12 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Paul Campbell (0-3, 10.07) vs. LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.08)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the first game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park today...right-hander Paul Campbell is set to make his sixth outing of the season and his fourth start...Nashville is slated to start left-hander Robert Gasser...the I-Cubs have gone 5-2 vs. left-handed starters this season.

JUST SHORT: The Iowa Cubs fell in the series finale vs. Columbus by a 9-4 score in which they gave up 16 hits...Pedro Ramírez went 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and two RBI...Jonathon Long and James Triantos each had a double for Iowa with Long driving home a run.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller stayed hot at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple and 2 RBI Saturday...this marked the second time in his career Miller has had back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so Aug. 30-31, 2025 with Albuquerque against Sugar Land...Miller hit his first two home runs of the season on Friday night...this was Miller's second career multi-home run game, last doing so on April 13, 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians against Cincinnati...it marked the fourth time this season an I-Cub has had a multi homer game...the four RBI matched a single game career high for Miller, last doing so September 19, 2025 with Albuquerque against Reno...in the month of May, Miller is hitting .423 (11-for-26).

TRI: In his last four games, James Triantos is batting .353 (6-for-17) with five runs, two doubles, five RBI and two multi-hit efforts...he has also played second base twice, left field and center field across his last four games.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games... this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...he recorded his team leading 14th multi hit game of the season...James Triantos and Pedro Ramírez ranks tied for second on the team with 12...Long ranks fourth in the International League in hits (45).

KEEP IT IN THE PARK: Friday night, The I-Cubs surrendered back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game and a grand slam...the I-Cubs currently lead all of professional baseball (MiLB and MLB) with 66 home runs allowed through the first 38 games of the season.

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.

THE JAG: In his last 10 games, Kevin Alcántara has been heating up from the plate, batting .316 (12-for-38) with five home runs and nine RBI, along with seven walks...Kevin hit his 13th home run of the season yesterday, which leads the International League and is tied for second among all minor league players...Kevin's career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro Ramírez hit his ninth home run of the season on Sunday to set a new career high...he is one home run shy from being the first player in the International League with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases...he was named International League Player of the Month for April on May 5...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023...Ramírez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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