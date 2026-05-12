SWB Game Notes - May 12, 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (20-18) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-17)

May 12, 2026 | Game 38 | Home Game 19 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

#5 RH Jack Wenninger (3-1, 1.27) vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.76)

Wenninger (5/6 vs ROC): 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 3 BB, 5 SO, 88 P (51 S) [Mets, 3-1]

Lagrange (5/5 @ WOR): 4.1IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 8 SO, 90 P (56 S) [RailRiders, 9-7 (10)]

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 10, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Ali Sanchez and Yanquiel Fernandez homered to snap a two-game skid at Polar Park.

Sanchez staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the second. The catcher drilled a 3-2 slider from Alec Gamboa over the wall in left for his fourth homer of the season and the early lead.

Worcester tied the game in the third on a run-scoring double from Mikey Romero.

Elmer Rodriguez worked the first 4.2 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing a run on six hits with two walks, a hit batter, and six strikeouts. Gamboa surrendered the solo home run in five innings with four strikeouts.

In the sixth, Fernandez launched a Jack Anderson pitch 439 feet to right with a runner on for a 3-1 lead; the outfielder's third home run of the series and ninth of the year.

Danny Watson (3-0) followed Rodriguez with 1.1 scoreless innings. Brad Hanner struck out five of the seven batters he faced. Zach Messinger induced a game-ending double play for his first save of the season. Anderson (1-2) took the loss for Worcester. Sanchez, Jonathan Ornelas, and Payton Henry had two hits apiece to pace the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre attack. Sanchez threw out three baserunners from behind the dish.

The win was the 500th of RailRiders' skipper Shelley Duncan's career, including 269 at the helm of the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

NEWS AND NOTES

MESSINGER MAIL - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 1.0 clean innings on Sunday, he has now pitched 8.2 frames scoreless for the RailRiders. He allowed just one hit and five walks with five strikeouts. Messinger has lowered his ERA to 4.37 in ten appearances through 22.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

MINI SUBWAY SERIES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse meet up for their second of four series on the summer. In their first contests, the RailRiders were only able to steal one win in five games played. One contest was rained out at NBT Bank Stadium and is set to be made up on June 3 as a part of a road doubleheader. The teams will not meet up again at PNC Field until the end of July. Last season, SWB won the matchups with a 17-7 record.

CASTRO'S CALL UP - RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro received the call up to the New York Yankees on May 8. The righty followed Max Fried out of the bullpen in a game against the Brewers. Castro tossed two innings allowing a run on a pair of hits while striking out two. It was his first time in the big leagues in 1,357 games when he pitched for San Francisco and Chicago (AL) in 2022. Castro was signed by the Yankees on December 6, 2023 and was added to the 40-man roster at the end of the 2025 season.

STEPPING IT UP - Jonathan Ornelas and Duke Ellis have stepped up their games becoming everyday players for manager Shelley Duncan throughout some big roster adjustments. Ornelas holds a .329 average which is the highest on the active roster while Ellis is batting .310. Duke also leads the team with 15 stolen bases.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández had a great series last week against Worcester on the road. He recorded eight hits for a .333 batting average, including three home runs. Fernández notched seven runs batted in and scored five of his own on the week. The lefty is first on the active roster with nine total long balls.

CATCHER BATTERY- Payton Henry and Ali Sánchez split time behind the dish as the two main catchers on the RailRiders roster. Sánchezhas played in 22 games holding a .282 average with four home runs. Henry has played in 23 games with a .261 average and with four doubles and three long balls. Henry's arm has impressed, throwing out 12 batters in 36 stolen base opportunities. Sánchez has nabbed ten runners stealing in 28 total chances.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.