Sounds Rack up 13 Hits in Series Opening Win over Iowa

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Luis Lara was one of four Nashville players to record a multi-hit performance in a 9-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The Brewers no. 11-rated prospect led the way with his seventh three-hit game of the season to back another strong pitching performance started by Robert Gasser as the Sounds improved to 13-5 at home this season.

Robert Gasser turned in four strong innings on the mound in his second home start of the season. The Brewers no. 16-rated prospect worked around an unearned run in the top of the first with back-to-back three-up, three-down innings in the second and third. Gasser struck out six of the first nine outs recorded by Nashville and was backed by more than enough run support by his offense.

Nashville evened the score with three straight two-out walks to plate Jeferson Quero who led off the home half of the second inning with a single. Another two-out rally in the bottom of the third was highlighted by Eddys Leonard's two-RBI double to give Nashville a 3-1 lead. Three of the four hits allowed by Gasser during his outing came to begin the top of the fourth with the I-Cubs cutting the lead to a run following a sac fly. The Sounds answered right back with another two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Luis Lara slashed a two-RBI single into left field. Reiss Knehr tossed two-no hit innings in relief of Gasser to earn his second win of the season.

After scoring two runs in the third and fourth innings, Nashville added another crooked frame with a four-run bottom of the fifth to pull away from Iowa and did so once again with two outs. Ethan Murray doubled to start the rally and collect his second hit and first RBI of the game with Greg Jones cashing in on his walk earlier in the inning. Cooper Pratt added his second hit of the ballgame with a RBI single and Brock Wilken delivered in on a bases loaded opportunity with a two-RBI single to make it 9-2 in favor of Nashville.

Junior Fernandez took over for Knehr in the top of the seventh and allowed a pair of hits. The second helped to score the second unearned run of the game for the I-Cubs when Greg Jones overthrew third base and brought home Iowa's third run of the game. Fernandez worked a ground out to help strand a runner in scoring position during his only inning of work.

Luis Lara added his third hit of the game with a single through the middle of the infield but was the only hit Nashville would muster in the bottom of the seventh before Drew Rom took over on the mound in the top of the eighth. The left-hander pitched his way around two singles in a scoreless inning and passed the baton to Craig Yoho, who headed to the mound for the top of the ninth. The Brewers no. 28-rated prospect struck out two of the three he faced to retired the side in order.

The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Thomas Pannone set to get the start for Vihuelas de Nashville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ON-BASE MASTER: Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games in Tuesday's opener against the Iowa Cubs, drawing a walk in the bottom of the first inning. His 28-game on-base streak is the longest-active streak in the International League, the fourth-longest in the Triple-A and tied for the fifth-longest in all minors. He currently sits with the fourth-longest on-base streak by a Sounds batter since 2023 and has the 10th-longest on-base streak since 2005. The 25-year-old has posted a .239 batting average (22-for-92), 12 XBH, 21 RBI and 22 BB from April 10-May 12.

DOUBLE UP: Eddys Leonard extended his double-streak to five consecutive games, adding another double, his 11th of the season, in Tuesday night's game against the I-Cubs and marking a new career-high. He is just one of two Triple-A players with a double in at least five consecutive games this season and has the longest active-streak in doubles at the Triple-A level. Buffalo's William Simoneit is the only other Triple-A player to record a double in at least five consecutive games this season. He is tied with Brice Turang for the second-longest doubles streak since 2022 and tied for the second-longest streak by a Sounds batter since 2005. Leonard finished the night recording a team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the year and has 156 career multi-hit games since 2018.

LU-THREES LARA: Outfielder Luis Lara earned his 13th multi-hit game of the season in Tuesday night's win against the I-Cubs, going 3-for-4 with two RBI extending his hit-streak and on-base streak to three consecutive games. Lara currently ranks second on the team behind Eddys Leonard (14) in multi-hit games this season and marks his sixth multi-hit in the last 19 games. Lara has recorded 119 career multi-hit games in his five-year campaign and leads the team in hits (47), ranking second in batting average (.329) and home runs (6) this season.

GASS-ED 'EM UP: Left-hander Robert Gasser made his second career start against the I-Cubs in Tuesday night's matchup, allowing two runs (one unearned run) and striking out seven I-Cubs batters in a no-decision. Gasser made his 50th career appearance for the Sounds Tuesday night (45th start) and has posted a 14-6 career record with a 3.72 ERA in 227.1 IP and struck out 282 batters in five seasons with Nashville.

JUST THE START: Infielder Ethan Murray earned his third multi-hit game of the season in Tuesday night's win over the I-Cubs, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the process. Murray has recorded 73 career multi-hit games in his six-year campaign and posted his second multi-hit game in the last 11 games, while he has been hitting a .281 batting average (16-for-57), two homers and nine RBI in night games this season.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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