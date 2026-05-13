Teel Homers in First Rehab Game, Knights Fall 9-6
Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped Tuesday night's game to the Norfolk Tides by a final score of 9-6. Both teams did a majority of their damage early in the contest with 13 of the 15 runs scored coming in the first two-and-a-half innings.
Charlotte took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. LaMonte Wade Jr. worked a bases loaded walk, one of four free passes drawn by Wade Jr., and Oliver Dunn clubbed a two-run double. Norfolk countered with three runs in the top of the second inning.
The Knights responded with another big frame. Charlotte used Home Runs by Caden Connor and Kyle Teel to jump back in front 6-3. The Tides answered with a four-spot in the top of the third inning, then added one more in the fourth.
Both teams were deep into their bullpen by the beginning of the fifth and offense became hard to manufacture. The Knights had some great chances as the game entered the latter stages, but Charlotte was unable to deliver the big hit with runners aboard.
Garrett Schoenle, Jordan Leasure, Chris Murphy, and Adisyn Coffey all pitched well out of the Charlotte bullpen. The offense as a whole displayed patience with a season-high ten walks drawn. Rikuu Nishida was the lone Knight with a multi-hit game.
The two teams are back in action on Wednesday evening at Truist Field with the first pitch set for 6:35pm ET.
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