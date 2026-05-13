Early Comeback Lifts Tides To Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (16-24) defeated the Charlotte Nights (19-21), 9-6, on Tuesday night at Truist Field. The Tides put up 17 hits to take the series opening win.

Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad began their MLB Rehab assignments for the Tides. Holliday went 0-for-4 while playing third base. Kjerstad went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Reed Trimble returned from the Injured List for Norfolk today and hit his first home run of the season. José Barrero also hit a home run, his eighth of the season. Those home runs helped the Tides overcome an early deficit, taking the lead on Trimble's home run in the third. Norfolk never looked back, taking the eventual 9-6 victory.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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