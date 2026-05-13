The Great Eight, Saints Offense Explodes in First and Cruises to 10-5 Victory over Clippers

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Over the last eight games the St. Paul Saints offense was averaging 10 runs a game. They nearly hit that number in the first inning on Tuesday night. An eight run first inning blew the game open before the seats were warm at CHS Field and they maintained their average with a 10-5 victory over the Columbus Clippers in front of 4,826. The win is the fourth straight for the Saints, they are a season-tying high three games over .500, 21-18, and are 3 1/2 games out of first place, the closest they've been since April 4.

The first six men reached base as the Saints sent 13 men to the plate and scored eight runs in the first inning. Kaelen Culpepper led off with a single to left and scored when Ryan Kreidler doubled to left and the subsequent fielding error by the left fielder Nolan Jones. Kyler Fedko singled and Gabby Gonzalez walked loading the bases. Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to 14 with a two-run single to center giving the Saints a 3-0 lead. Hendry Mendez then singled loading the bases again. An RBI fielder's choice by Aaron Sabato increased the lead to 4-0. Alex Jackson then crushed a three-run homer off the pole in left, his seventh of the season, putting the Saints up 7-0. It was the ninth straight game with the home run for the Saints. With two outs back-to-back walks to Culpepper and Kreidler put runners at first and second. After a pitching change, the Saints finished their scoring in the first with an RBI single to left by Fedko giving the Saints an 8-0 lead. Fedko finished the night 3-5 with a double, RBI, and a run scored.

John Klein, fresh off his first two appearances in the Major Leagues, retired the first eight men he faced before giving up a solo homer to Kody Huff, his seventh of the season, making it 8-1. Klein went 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out five.

Marco Raya was solid out of the bullpen for the Saints retiring six of the seven batters he faced while striking out one.

The Clippers crept within five in the sixth when Milan Tolentino led off with a walk and Kahlil Watson drilled a two-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 8-3.

After being kept off the scoreboard since the first, the Saints put up a pair of runs in the seventh. Sabato led off with a walk and Jackson reached on an infield single to third. A walk to Ross loaded the bases. Kaelen Culpepper put the Saints up 9-3 with a sacrifice fly. A balk plated Jackson making it 10-3.

The Clippers, who have 16 come from behind victories and four when trailing after seven, tried to make it interesting in the ninth. They loaded the bases with nobody out on a double by Nolan Jones, a walk to Cooper Ingle, and a single from Stuart Fairchild. Angel Genao doubled home a pair getting the Clippers to within five at 10-5. Drew Smith would fan the next two hitters before ending the game by getting Watson to fly out.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Trent Baker (2-2, 8.82) to the mound against Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 2.08). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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