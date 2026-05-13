Bisons Beat WooSox, Win Third Straight

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons made the most of their early opportunities to defeat the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The win helped the Bisons record their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Bisons took advantage of back-to-back base hits in the bottom of the first inning against Raymond Burgos to score the game's first run. Ismael Munguia led off the bottom of the inning with a single to center field then moved to third on a double by Jonatan Clase. Josh Kasevich's RBI ground out gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

The team extended the lead to three runs without the benefit of a base hit in the next inning. Willie MacIver and Carlos Mendoza drew back-to-back walks leading off the inning. A passed ball helped MacIver to score from third base, while a wild throw by Jason Delay allowed Mendoza to score from second and add to the 3-0 advantage.

Worcester was able to cut into the Bisons lead with a run in the top of the third inning against Austin Voth. The right-hander issued a walk to Jason Delay, followed by a double by Braiden Ward that put runners at second and third. Nick Sogard hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Delay to trim the Bisons lead to 3-1 after three inning.

The Red Sox would cut Buffalo's lead to one run with an additional run scored in the top of the fifth inning. Ex-Bison Vinny Capra came through with an RBI base hit to right field that scored Braiden Ward for his 18th RBI of the season.

Voth finished the night one batter into the sixth inning, scattering three hits and two runs in just over five innings. The right-hander struck out three while walking four.

Mendoza restored Buffalo's three-run advantage with a two-run home run to the opposite field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Charles McAdoo reached on a base hit to center field then scored on Mendoza's first home run of the season that put the Bisons in front 5-2 after six innings.

Kasevich's second RBI of the night came on a broken bat base hit to right field. Clase singled with one out in front of Kasevich and stole second base, allowing him to score from second base. The run-scoring base hit extended Buffalo's lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning.

Rafael Lantigua came into the game defensively in the top of the seventh inning and had two at-bats for Buffalo. He added an RBI base hit to left field that scored Riley Tirotta from second base to add another run to the Bisons lead to 7-2 through eight innings.

The Bisons and WooSox will meet for game two of their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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