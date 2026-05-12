Fastest & Largest Fireworks Shows & 3-Game 'America's 250th Birthday Celebration' this Week at Sahlen Field

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Herd is finally home! After a two-week roadtrip in Pennsylvania, the Bisons return to Sahlen Field this week for a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) that includes a pair of special Fireworks Displays and an event-filled 3-Game 'America's 250th Birthday' Celebration this weekend!

There are also some great offers for those that serve our communities and country with 4 FREE Ticket Offers on Tuesday's Nurses Appreciation Night (6:05 p.m.) and for Active Duty/Veteran Military Servicemembers on both Saturday (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.) as part of Armed Forces Day Weekend. All dogs also get in for free on Wednesday's Tops Dog Day at the ballpark.

The Bisons will feature two unique Fireworks Shows this week, starting with Thursday's FASTEST Fireworks Show as part of Racing Night at the Ballpark with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International. Following the Bisons/WooSox game at 6:05 p.m., the Bisons will set off all the show's fireworks AT ONCE for one amazing display! Racing Night will also include $10 Tickets as part of a Family Value Night presented by AAA Insurance, and a special Plaza Event from 5-7 p.m. that will be open for all fans heading downtown on Thursday and includes Race Cars on Display and $3 Sahlen's Hot Dogs & Peanuts.

The Bisons will then start their America's 250th Birthday Celebration on Friday night (6:05 p.m.) with their LARGEST Fireworks Show of the Season, presented by KeyBank. The game will also feature $2.50 Hot Dogs all game, $250 Gift Card prizes for every Bisons home run hit, and live music during a special pregame Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans SAVE 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Catholic Health. Nurses and Nursing Students can claim up to 4 FREE Tickets to the game by showing their staff/school ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

- Tops Dog Day at the ballpark. Free admission to all dogs (Seneca St. Gate).

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, May 14 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-Racing Night at the Ballpark, presented by Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International.

-FASTEST Fireworks Show of the Year -All the displays fireworks to be set off at once!

- Race Car Display on the plaza starting at 5:00 p.m., featuring NASCAR Cup Series car, a TDS IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car, the #42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman, a Big Indian Motorsports drift car, and an official Watkins Glen International Pace Car.

-'Family Value Night' & $10 Tickets for ALL fans, presented by AAA Insurance.

-$3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

NOTE: Thursday's Plaza Event (5-7 p.m.). Race Car Display, $3.00 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Peanuts & preview of Sahlen's Firecracker Hot & Spicy Hot Dogs -OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Friday, May 15 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

- Game 1: 'America's 250th Birthday Celebration,'presented by KeyBank

-LARGEST Fireworks Show of the Season

-$2.50 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all Game

-$250 Gift Card Prizes for every Bisons home run hit.

-Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. Happy Hour Music from Harmonic Edge Quartet and Buffalo Queen City Chorus.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Game 2: 'America's 250th Birthday Celebration,'presented by KeyBank

- Armed Forces Day, 4 FREE TICKETS for Active Duty/Veteran Military Servicemembers who show their military ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

-Special pregame ceremonies honoring members of the All Women Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight

-$250 Gift Card Prizes for every Bisons home run hit.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Game 3: 'America's 250th Birthday Celebration,'presented by KeyBank

- Armed Forces Weekend, 4 FREE TICKETS for Active Duty/Veteran Military Servicemembers who show their military ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

-Pre-game Ceremonies to include the Buffalo Naval & Military Park. Special Buffalo Naval & Military Park Displays, including South Park High School jersey from baseball Hall of Famer & WWII veteran, Warren Spahn.

-250 Bisons Gift Card Prize for every Bisons home run hit.

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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