Bisons Blanked by Worcester Sunday

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were shut out 4-0 by the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. However, the team won four of the six games in the series despite the loss in the final game of the set.

Austin Voth made his second start of the week after earning the victory against Worcester on Tuesday evening. He pitched another five innings for Buffalo on Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits. He also issued one walk while striking out four Red Sox batters.

The only run allowed by Voth was a solo home run by Nathan Hickey in the top of the third inning. It was the first hit of the afternoon for Worcester, coming with two outs in the inning. To that point, the right-hander had retired all eight batters he faced. Hickey's third home run of the year made it 1-0 Worcester.

The deficit turned into two runs for the Bisons in the top of the sixth inning. Nate Eaton led off with a double to left-center field and advanced to third base. That allowed Mikey Romero to deliver an RBI base hit for a 2-0 Red Sox advantage. They extended the lead to 3-0 on an RBI double by Kristian Campbell that scored Romero from first base.

Worcester batted around in the top of the sixth, with the Bisons using two pitchers. Pat Gallagher left after slipping on the mound while facing Allan Castro. Hayden Juenger came out of the bullpen and struck out Castro. Campbell completed the scoring on a base hit by Vinny Capra for a 4-0 WooSox lead after six innings.

The Bisons will now travel on the road for a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets beginning on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro begins at 5:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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