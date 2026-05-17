IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-25) could not crack the scoreboard in a 3-0 shutout loss in their series finale to the Rochester Red Wings (25-20) on Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark, dropping five of six games in the series.

Early on, a pitcher's duel was brewing between Chuck King (L, 1-3) for the 'Pigs and Luis Perales for Rochester. Both navigated the first three innings scoreless before King blinked first in the fourth inning. King allowed a Dylan Crews double in the frame and after a groundout moved the runner to third, an Andres Chapparo single brought home Crews with the game's first run. A throwing error on a double play chance then put runners on the corners where Andrew Pinckney singled home the second run of the frame.

Perales departed the game for Rochester after 4.2 innings after being struck by a line drive, leaving the rest of the shutout bid up to the bullpen. Andre Granillo finished the fifth before handing things off to Cole Henry for the sixth, Luke Young (W, 1-0) for the seventh, Jack Sinclair in the eighth, and Erik Tolman (S, 2) for the ninth as he converted the save with a pair of punchouts.

The best opportunity for the 'Pigs came in the eighth against the Sinclair with the bases loaded and one out, but a groundball double play got him out the of the jam and kept the shutout intact.

Despite taking the loss, King allowed just two runs (one earned) over four innings on four hits, striking out four without issuing a walk.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, May 19th to take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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