May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-25) at Nashville Sounds (25-19)

May 17 - 1:05 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Paul Campbell (0-4, 10.41) vs. RHP Tyson Hardin (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the final game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park today...right-hander Paul Campbell is set to make his fifth start of the season...right-hander Tyson Harding is set to start for Nashville.

DREADED SIX: The Iowa Cubs dropped their sixth straight game last night at Nashville by a 12-1 score... Owen Miller recorded a multi hit game...Iowa went down 8-0 in the first inning and could never recover...they scored their lone run of the game in the ninth inning on an RBI knock from James Triantos.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 18 games last night, which is the longest streak by an I-Cub this season and is the fifth-longest active streak in the IL...marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 22 consecutive games from June 25-July 27, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...Kevin hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday night, his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

NOTHING EXTRA: The Iowa Cubs recorded just one extra base hit in last nights contest...on Tuesday, Iowa did not record an extra-base hit for the fifth time this season and for the third time since May 6...the I-Cubs did not record an extra-base in eight of their games during the 2025 season.

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.

RAKING RAM Í REZ: Pedro Ramírez is batting .327 (18-for-55) with nine runs, four doubles, one home run and nine RBI in the month of May...Ramírez is one of four players in minor leagues with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 last Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games...this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...Long ranks tied for third in the International League in hits (50)...Jonny is also batting .370 (17-for-46) with five doubles, six RBI and three walks in 10 May games.

MORNING PEOPLE: The I-Cubs fell to 7-15 last night in night games this season, which is the worst record in such games in the International League West Division this season...Iowa has gone 11-10 in day games this year, which has accounted for 61% of all of their wins.

MILLER TIME: Last night, Owen Miller went 2-3 with a walk...Miller recorded his fifth multi-hit game in 13 games played this month...Miller entered May batting .184 and has raised his average on the season to .253...Miller is batting .368 (14-for-38) with seven runs scored, a triple, two home runs, six RBI and seven walks thus far this month...last year, Owen played in nine games with Colorado and hit .143 (2-for-14) with an RBI.

KEEP AWAY!: The Iowa Cubs will come into today looking to avoid a six-game series sweep for the first time since July 23-28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis...the I-Cubs have never been swept in a six-game series on the road.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs lost their sixth consecutive game last night...it marks their longest losing streak since the club dropped six straight games from Sept 12-18, 2025.

OP-ITZ!: Iowa Catcher Casey Opitz came into last nights game to pitch in relief for the second time this season...his first appearance came after pitching 2.0 innings in an 11 inning loss to Louisville on April 24, allowing zero earned runs...Opitz came on last night to pitch 3.0 innings, allowing just one run on four hits...Opitz has posted a 1.80 ERA across his two outings...his ERA is tied for the third lowest on the team amongst Iowa pitchers who have pitched more than one inning this season...the average velocity of his pitches was 35 MPH.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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