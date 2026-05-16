Iowa Drops Fifth Straight Game, Walked off by Nashville in Extras 4
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (18-24) dropped their fifth game in a row, falling 4-3 against the Nashville Sounds (24-19) Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Iowa opened the scoring with Pedro Ramirez driving in a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly. Eric Yang hit an RBI single in the second inning to give the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.
Nashville was held scoreless until the sixth inning, hitting a solo home run to cut the Iowa lead to 2-1. The Sounds scored a run in the eighth inning to tie the game 2-2.
The game headed to extra innings, where Iowa took the lead in the tenth inning on an RBI single by Chas McCormick. Nashville scored the tying run but could not bring in the go ahead run. After being held scoreless in the, Nashville walked it off in the bottom of the 11th.
Iowa looks to snap the losing streak on Saturday in the fifth game of a six games series against the Nashville Sounds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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