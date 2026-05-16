Bats Fall to Indians 11-5 on Friday Night
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats fell behind early and were never able to get back into the game, suffering a 11-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Facing Bats starter Darren McCaughan, the Indians posted three runs in the first to jump ahead. Nick Cimillo homered in the second to make it 4-0. Louisville got one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame on Ivan Johnson's eighth home run of the season, a solo blast to dead center to make it 4-1.
The Indians would add on from there. Esmerlyn Valdez homered in the third to increase the lead to 5-1. The third would be McCaughan's final inning. He suffered the loss after giving up five runs on six hits in three innings.
Indianapolis added three more runs in the fifth off Hagen Danner to put the game out of reach.
Rehabbing Cincinnati Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson tossed a scoreless sixth, Zach Maxwell got the next five outs for the Bats, and Julian Garcia allowed three runs on a Davis Wendzel homer in the ninth as Indianapolis moved into double digits at 11-1.
Noelvi Marte's grand slam in the bottom of the ninth was his fourth home run of the season and the Bats' third grand slam of the season, making the final score 11-5.
Next Game: Saturday, May 16, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-3, 4.76) vs. Indians RHP Wilber Dotel (2-3, 5.82) Promos: Saturday's game is Star Wars Night, with a Space Sward giveaway, specialty on-field uniforms, and a Drone Show after the game.
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