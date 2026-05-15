WooSox Game Information

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete RHP Isaac Coffey placed on 7-day injured list (retro to May 13) with left knee inflammation.

Add RHP Cade Feeney transferred from Portland.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

2B Anthony Seigler

LF Kristian Campbell

3B Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

C Jason Delay

1B Matt Lloyd

DH Matt Thaiss

RHP Cade Feeney

MAY 15th WORCESTER (22-18) at BUFFALO (21-21) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Cade Feeney (0-0, 9.00) vs. Buffalo Bisons RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 3.13)

Advantage Bisons - The Worcester Red Sox look to even their series with the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) at two victories apiece when they play game four of their 6-game set tonight at 6:05 pm at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. The Bisons took the lead in the series, 2 games to 1 thanks to a 4-3 victory last night. Buffalo won the opener on Tuesday, 7-2 before the WooSox evened matters with a 6-2 win on Wednesday. This currently marks only the second time all season that Worcester has been down in a series, 2 games to 1...the other when they lost the first five games in Nashville from April 14-18. The Sox have been ahead, 2 games to 1 in each of their last three series before this week in Buffalo. Tonight's game can be heard back home on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

What Have You Done for Me Lately - Worcester has lost 3 of their last 4 games overall and they have dropped 4 of their last 5 road games. They are 3-3 in their last six, 4-4, 6-6, and 7-7 (since April 28). Their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all those in Nashville) still marks the only time Worcester has dropped more than two games in a row.

Tied Atop the Crowded IL East Division - The top six clubs in the International League East division are all within 2-games of each other. Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are tied for 1st-place with identical 22-18 records while Jacksonville is just pct. points behind at 23-19. Rochester (22-20) is 1 GB, Syracuse (21-20) is 11/2 games behind, and Buffalo (21-21) is in 6th place but only 2 GB. Worcester has been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis, Gwinnett, and Louisville are all tied for 1st-place in the IL West division as they share the overall league lead with their 25-17 records. Worcester is 2-games behind those three clubs. Only the team with the best overall record in the 20-team International League will receive the one playoff berth that comes with winning the 1st half of the season (the first half of 75 scheduled games ends on June 21). The overall 1st-place finisher in the 2nd half plays the 1st half winner in the IL Playoffs from September 22-24 with a berth in the Triple-A National Championship Game on September 26 in Las Vegas at stake.

The Road Home - The WooSox will head back to Worcester following Sunday's game and take their typical Monday off before opening a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this coming Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The Sox and Wings will play Tuesday & Wednesday evenings at 6:05 pm, Thursday morning at 11:05 am in the second of three morning affairs this season at Polar Park, Friday night at 6:05 pm and then over next weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time that homestand is over, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from May 19-24 vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tuesday, May 19, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and Mental Health & Wellness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, May 20, 6:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Night; Albanian Heritage Night.

Thursday, May 21, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, May 22, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, May 23, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, May 24, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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