Back-To-Back Homers in Eighth Power Memphis Past Jacksonville
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Third baseman Ramon Mendoza started the bottom of the eighth with a game-winning solo home run, his fourth blast of the season. On the next pitch, pinch hitter Joshua Báez crushed his second home run in as many days to cap the scoring. Báez has been involved in all three back-to-back home run barrages for Memphis this season.
Mendoza led the way offensively with a 2-for-3 effort and added two RBIs, a double and scored three runs. Left fielder Bligh Madris went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs before Báez pinch-hit for the left-handed hitter in the eighth.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out six. The left-handed pitcher did well to work around three errors during his start and did not allow a run to score after a defensive miscue. Skylar Hales (1-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning. Ryan Fernandez (S, 1) nailed down the save with a brisk six-pitch ninth inning.
With the win, Memphis remained tied with the Gwinnett Stripers atop the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 16 to continue a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
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