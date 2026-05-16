May 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-23) at Nashville Sounds (23-19)

May 15 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 7.04) vs. LHP Tate Kuehner (1-2, 5.50)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the fourth game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is set to make his sixth start of the season (all on Major League rehab) and fourth on the road...left-hander Tate Kuehner is set to start for Nashville...the I-Cubs have gone 5-2 vs. left-handed starters this season.

ADDING ON: The Iowa Cubs dropped their fourth straight game last night at Nashville by a 6-5 score... Pedro Ramírez led Iowa's offense as he went 4-for-5 with a run... BJ Murray tallied three hits including a double and Jonathon Long and Christian Bethancourt each had two hits...Doug Nikhazy made the start and tossed 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with seven walks and four strikeouts...left-handed reliever Luis Peralta suffered the loss despite allowing an unearned run in 1.0 inning of work.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 16 games last night, which is the longest streak by an I-Cub this season and is tied for sixth-longest active streak in the IL...marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 30-Sept 22, 2024 with Iowa...Kevin hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday night, his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

NOTHING EXTRA: The Iowa Cubs did not record an extra-base hit for the fifth time this season Tuesday night and for the third time since May 6...the I-Cubs did not record an extra-base in eight of their games during the 2025 season.

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.

RAKING RAM Í REZ: Pedro Ramírez tallied four hits last night, giving him his second four-hit effort of the season, the most such game on the I-Cubs...Pedro is batting .340 (17-for-50) with eight runs, three doubles, one home run and eight RBI...Ramírez is one of four players in minor leagues with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games...this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...Long ranks tied for third in the International League in hits (50)...Jonny is also batting .370 (17-for-46) with five doubles, six RBI and three walks in 10 May games.

SWING IT: BJ Murray tallied his fifth three-hit game of the season last night and his second the series, with the other coming on Tuesday...BJ ranks among International League leaders in batting average (7th, .336) and OPS (8th, .978).

MILLER TIME: Last night, Owen Miller entered the game as a pinch-runner and played left field and did not record a plate appearance...however, Miller entered May batting .184 and has raised his average to .231, thanks to batting .333 (11-for-33) with seven runs scored, a triple, two home runs, six RBI and four walks...last year, Owen played in nine games with Colorado and hit .143 (2-for-14) with an RBI.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs lost their fourth consecutive game last night...it marks their longest losing streak since the club dropped six straight games from Sept 12-18, 2025.

WALKING ON: Last night's starter Doug Nikhazy walked seven batters, the most by any pitcher in the International League this season and most since Memphis' Max Rajcic also walked seven on Aug. 2, 2025...marks the most walks by an I-Cubs pitcher since Jordan Pries on Aug. 15, 2016 at Fresno.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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