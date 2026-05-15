Jordyn Adams Robs I-Cubs Chance at Late Game Rally

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Jordyn Adams sealed Nashville's Thursday night victory with a game-ending double play from right field and robbed the I-Cubs of any late-inning magic in the 6-5 win at First Horizon Park. The outfielder tipped what appeared to be a three-run home run off the bat of Justin Dean into his own glove on the way down before doubling off Christian Bethancourt trying to return to first base.

The Sounds struck first with a RBI for Ethan Murray after Jeferson Quero and Greg Jones drew two of the 11 walks issued by Iowa to start the inning. Nashville played small ball to move the runners into scoring position for Murray to capitalize on the RBI chance with a productive groundout. The I-Cubs took their first lead in the next half inning with two runs on four of the eight hits allowed by right-hander Carlos Rodriguez, who piggy-backed off a three-up, three-down one-inning start for rehabbing Rob Zastryzny.

Tyler Black quickly evened the score at two a piece and extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a RBI double in the home half of the third. Following a quiet fourth inning, Iowa jumped back out to a 2-run lead with three more hits off Rodriguez, who exited after 3.1 IP. Kaleb Bowman inherited a bases-loaded situation and walked the first man he faced before striking out Dean and inducing a groundout to escape the inning without any further damage done. Bowman worked two full scoreless innings of relief after and struck out a season-high five batters.

Quero started Nashville's comeback with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to one run. Jett Williams doubled in the sixth for his second extra-base hit of the night after hitting a triple in the fourth and came around to tie the game on a RBI single for Cooper Pratt to tie the game at 4-4. Black worked his way around the bases in the home half of the seventh to put Nashville back in front. After drawing a walk, Black advanced to second on an errant throw trying to double him off first after a lineout and then stole third before a throw from Bethancourt ended up in left field and allowed Black to make his way home. In the eighth, Williams reached on a fielder's choice, and Pratt collected his second hit with a double before Iowa gave Luis Lara an intentional free pass to first base for his fourth walk of the game to load the bases. Brock Wilken recorded his 25th RBI of the season with a sac fly to give Nashville a run in four straight innings and build a 6-4 lead.

Right-handers Junior Fernandez and Reiss Knehr tag-teamed the final two innings on the mound for Nashville. Fernadez struck out one, walked one, and allowed a hit as he stranded two for his second hold of the season in the top of the eighth. Knehr allowed two straight singles to start the top of the ninth but got Scott Kingery to fly out to right field for the first out and advance one runner to third. That set the stage for Adams to rob Dean of a go-ahead three-run home run and end the game with his highlight-reel finish.

Nashville has secured at worst a series split with wins in each of the first three games and is working on a four-game winning streak heading into the weekend portion of the series. Left-hander Tate Kuehner (1-2, 5.50 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

WALK-EN FOR 30: Infielder Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games in Thursday night's game, drawing a one-out walk in the bottom of the third inning. His 30-game on-base streak is the longest-active streak in the International League, seven ahead of J.J. Bleday (23, Louisville), and is tied for fourth in Triple-A along with Pablo Reyes (El Paso). The Brewers no. 21-rated prospect is tied for fifth among full-season minor leaguers with Reyes and Derek Bernard (Single-A Fresno). The 23-year-old currently sits with the fifth-longest on-base streak by a Sounds batter since 2021 and has the seventh-longest on-base streak since 2005, with Nick Martini sitting at the throne with 66 consecutive games in 2018. During his current streak, Wilken is hitting .242 (24-for-99), with 13 XBH, 23 RBI, and 23 BB.

STREAKIN' SEASON: Tyler Black extended his hit-streak to 11 consecutive games on Thursday night, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Black is currently hitting .310 (13-for-42, 4 XBH, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 8 R) during his streak. The 25-year-old's career-high hitting-streak sits at 16 consecutive games with the Sounds from September 7, 2023-March 30, 2024, and posted a .435 batting average (27-for-62), 10 XBH and 11 RBI in the process. After going 0-for-4 on opening night of the season in Norfolk on March 27, he is hitting .319 (22-for-69) with seven doubles, a home run, 14 RBI, eight walks, and 10 runs scored over his last 20 games between Nashville (11 G) and Milwaukee (9 G).

CINCO FOR QUERO: Catcher Jeferson Quero clubbed his fifth homer of the season with a solo shot to right field to bring the Sounds within a run of the I-Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning. That solo shot marked Quero's fifth homer of the season, the fourth off right-handed batters and the second at home. In his three-year stint with the Sounds, Quero has posted a .253 career batting average (86-for-340), 21 doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 69 RBI.

MULTI-PRATT: Shortstop Cooper Pratt earned his eighth multi-hit of the 2026 campaign, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday night's 6-5 win over the I-Cubs. That marked Pratt's 59th career multi-hit game, with a single-season career-high of 25 multi-hit games during the 2025 season with Double-A Biloxi. In his first year with the Sounds, Pratt has posted a .217 batting average (28-for-129) added eight XBH and 15 RBI. The no. 4-rated prospect extended his on-base streak to eight consecutive games and has two different on-base streaks of at least 8+ games after a season-high 10-game streak to start the year.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: Outfielder Luis Lara drew a career-high four walks in Thursday's thrilling victory over the I-Cubs. He's the first Nashville player to draw four walks in a game this season and the first to do it since Bobby Dalbec did it on July 19 of last year vs. Indianapolis. The Brewers no. 11-rated prospect joined a 20-way tie for the most walks by a Nashville player since 2005. Three players in the minors have had a five-walk game this season; Colby Jones (A+ Rome), Ethan Holliday (A- Fresno), and Leandro Romero (Rk ACL-Mariners). Lara joined 70 other minor leaguers who have drawn at least four walks in a game this season. Four players: Eli Willits (WSH), Luke Stevenson (SEA), Hayden Jatczak (SF), and Josiah Hartshorn (CHC) have multiple 4-walk games this season. Lara ranks fourth in the Brewers farm system with 219 walks since making his professional debut in 2022.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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