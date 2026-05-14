Vihuelas Exorcise Demonios with 4-1 Final

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Vihuelas de Nashville shut down the Demonios de Des Moines with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. This marks the ninth win of the season, holding the opponent to one or fewer runs, while Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games.

The Demonios got on the board and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning off a Kevin Alcántara solo homer off left-hander Thomas Pannone. After two quiet innings to open the game from the Vihuelas offense, Ramón Rodríguez ripped his second homer of the year to left field on a solo shot and tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Tyler Black earned the team's first 10-game hit streak with a soft base hit into left field extending his on-base streak to 10 consecutive games as well with Nashville in the bottom of the fourth. Pannone ended his night racking up four strikeouts, allowing a run on two hits in four innings of work heading into the top of the fifth inning.

Easton McGee entered the game and worked around a bases loaded threat, adding two strikeouts in the process. In the bottom half of the fifth, the Vihuelas added two more runs and took their first lead of the game as Greg Jones hit a one-out single in to center field, extending his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games with Nashville. After he stole his eighth base of the season, Jones advanced to third on a throwing error by Connor Noland then Rodríguez drew a walk, while Jett Williams was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Cooper Pratt grounded into a force out but still managed to score Jones for the one-run lead. The damage continued with Luis Lara hitting a single into center field and scoring Williams for the 3-1 lead.

McGee ended his night working two scoreless innings and adding two strikeouts to his line before Peter Strzelecki backed McGee in the top of the seventh inning. Strzelecki followed by tossing a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, adding three punchouts and a 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Vihuelas added an insurance run with Lara hitting a single into left field, his second straight game with three hits before Wilken ripped his second triple of the year into right center and scored Lara for the 4-1 Vihuelas lead. Blake Holub took the reins in the top of the ninth and earned his first save since September 2, 2025 at Norfolk, finishing the game on a strikeout for the 4-1 final.

The series continues on Thursday night as RHP Coleman Crow is set to get the start for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TRES MAS, POR FAVOR: Brewers no. 11-rated prospect Luis Lara made it back-to-back three-hit games to begin the series against Iowa after going 3-for-4 with an RBI and run on Wednesday night. His eight three-hit games are tied with Louisville's Edwin Arroyo for the most 3+ hit games by any Triple-A player this season. Lara has accounted for eight of the 20 total 3+ hit games for a Nashville player this year. Lara is now hitting .340 through 39 games and ranks fifth in the International League and is 10th in Triple-A. He is second in the league, fifth in Triple-A, and tied for fifth among full-season minor leaguers with 50 hits. He leads the league with 36 runs which also ranks tied for third in Triple-A and tied for third in the minors. He also ranks top five in the International League in OBP (5th, .436), is eighth in total bases (77), and 10th in OPS (.960).

¡DIEZ!: Back from a nine-game stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, Tyler Black picked up right where he left off with Nashville. Black extended his hitting streak with the Sounds to 10 straight games dating back to March 28 and has a hit in 10 of the 11 games he has played with Nashville this season. It's the first 10+ game hitting streak for a Nashville player since outfielder Drew Avans rattled off a hit in 12 straight from August 1-22, 2025. This is the second-longest hitting streak of Black's professional career behind the 16-game streak he posted with Nashville between September 7, 2023, and March 30, 2024. During his current run, Black is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with a homer, two doubles, six RBI, seven walks, and seven runs scored.

OTRA: Brock Wilken extended his on-base streak to 29 straight games with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI in Wednesday's win. Since beginning his streak on April 10, the Brewers no. 21-rated prospect is hitting .250 (24-for-96) with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, and has 22 RBI while also drawing 22 walks. During the span, Wilken ranks tied for first in the Brewers farm system in RBI, is first in doubles, tied for the lead in triples, ranks second in walks, and tied for second in XBH (13). He's also ninth in OBP (.388), and is 10th in total bases (43). He is tied with Jaycob Brugman (2016) and Scooter Gennett (2013) for the eighth-longest on-base streak for a Nashville player since 2005.

¡ADIOS, PELOTA!: Ramon Rodriguez clubbed his second home run of the season and first since April 26th on the road in Charlotte to help extend his current hitting streak to five straight games and has reached base in each of his last six. Rodriguez evened the score at 1-1 with his solo shot in the bottom of the third inning, Nashville's fourth game-tying home run of the season. He has crushed right-handed pitchers this season, hitting .393 (24-for-61) with both of his home runs, two doubles, and eight RBI. Rodriguez is tied for the eighth-most hits on the team this season despite playing in just 23 of 41 games. His 25 hits on the year are tied for the fourth-most by a Triple-A player this season with 23 or fewer games played.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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