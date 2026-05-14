Buffalo Bisons Fall to Worcester Red Sox, 6-2

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The WooSox bullpen kept the Bisons bats at bay as six Worchester pitchers held the Herd to seven singles in a 6-2 Buffalo defeat, Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

None of the six pitchers used by the WooSox worked more than two innings or threw more than 42 pitches, but the half-dozen hurlers combined to strike out 10 batters and prevent the Bisons from collecting an extra-base hit.

Devin Sweet started and retired all six batters he faced while Eduardo Rivera worked the third and fourth innings, fanned three and was credited with the win. Jack Anderson, Angel Bastardo, Wyatt Olds and Tommy Kahnle finished off the victory by Worcester to even the six-game series between the rivals at a game apiece.

Because the WooSox continually went to the bullpen, no Bisons batter faced the same WooSox pitcher twice.

The only pitcher the Bisons were able to score on was Anderson in the fifth as the Herd combined three hits and two walks to score a pair of runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Jonathan Clase lined a sharp single into right field to cash in both of Buffalo's runs on the night.

But that only cut the WooSox lead in half as Worcester scored one in the first and three in the third to build an early 4-0 advantage. The key play in the third came with runners on first and second when Nate Eaton grounded into a potential inning-ending doubleplay. But a Herd error allowed a run to score and kept the inning alive from Jason Delay to single in another run for the 4-0 lead.

Worcester added two more runs in the eighth inning to close out the 6-2 win.

Grant Rogers started for the Bisons and allowed two earned runs over five innings in falling to 1-4 on the season.

The Herd hosts the WooSox again Thursday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Racing Night at the Ballpark with the FASTEST Fireworks Show of the Season.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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