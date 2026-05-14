Noda Launches Game-Winning Home Run
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (17-24) defeated the Charlotte Knights (19-22), 9-8, on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Ryan Noda launched two home runs in the game, including the game-winning home run in the ninth.
Norfolk jumped out to an early lead. But first they played catch up with Reed Trimble hitting a solo home run to tie the game in the second inning. It was his second straight game with a homer.
Charlotte took their final lead of the game with a run in the third inning, but Norfolk put up a four-spot in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Another three runs were scored in the sixth inning, with back-to-back home runs by Noda and Sam Huff. Charlotte crawled back after trailing 8-2, scoring one run in the sixth and five runs in the seventh that included three home run.
In the ninth, Noda would take matters into his own hands for the game-winning home run. Hans Crouse came in to close the game for Norfolk and earned his second win of the season after tossing 2.0 scoreless inning to finish things off.
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