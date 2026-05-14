Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Nashville 4-1

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA -The Iowa Cubs (18-22) dropped their third game in a row, falling 4-1 against the Nashville Sounds (22-19) Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Iowa scored their lone run of the game in the second inning on a solo home run from Kevin Alcantara.

Nashville tied the game with a run in the third inning, before taking the lead in the fifth inning after scoring two more runs. The Sounds added one more run in the eighth inning to end the scoring.

Iowa looks to snap the losing streak on Thursday in the third game of a six games series against the Nashville Sounds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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