May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-22) at Nashville Sounds (22-19)

May 14 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 12.71) vs. RHP Coleman Crow (4-1, 4.71)

GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the third game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park tonight...left-hander Doug Nikhazy is set to make his sixth appearance of the season (fifth start) and third with the I-Cubs...right-hander Coleman Crow is set to start for Nashville...the I-Cubs are 13-19 vs. right-handed starters.

THREE IS A STREAK: The Iowa Cubs dropped their third straight game last night at Nashville by a 4-1 score...Jonathon Long led the I-Cubs offense as he went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...Kevin AlcaÃÂntara hit his 14th home run of the season to give Iowa their lone run of the game...Connor Noland suffered the loss but pitched 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts...Tyler Ferguson and Gavin Hollowell each tossed a scoreless inning in relief...Colin Snider allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts across an inning.

THE JAG: Kevin AlcaÃÂntara extended his on-base streak to 15 games last night... it marks tied for the longest such streak by an I-Cub this season along with Pedro RamiÃÂrez who reached in 15 consecutive games from April 8-26...marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 30-Sept 22, 2024 with Iowa...Kevin hit his 14th home run of the season last night, his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

NOTHING EXTRA: The Iowa Cubs did not record an extra-base hit for the fifth time this season Tuesday night and for the third time since May 6...the I-Cubs did not record an extra-base in eight of their games during the 2025 season.

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games... this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul... he recorded his team leading 14th multi hit game of the season...James Triantos and Pedro RamiÃÂrez ranks tied for second on the team with 12...Long ranks tied for third in the International League in hits (45)... Jonny is also batting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles, six RBI and three walks in 10 May games.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro RamiÃÂrez hit his ninth home run of the season on Sunday to set a new career high...he is one home run shy from being the first player in the International League with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, but he is one of four players in all of minor league baseball with at least 45 hits and 15 stolen bases...he was named International League Player of the Month for April on May 5...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023...RamiÃÂrez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times byIan Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.

WALK THROUGH: Last night, outfielder Brett Bateman played in his first game since May 5 and snapped his walk streak at 10 games...since the streak began on April 22, Bateman is batting .355 (11-for-31) with eight runs scored, three doubles, a home run, two RBI and 13 walks...in addition he has raised his batting average from .243 to .262 in just the last 11 games...Brett has played in 22 games this season (all with Iowa) and has posted a .442 on-base percentage and has played center field in 16 of those games.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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