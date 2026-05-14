YES Network Scheduled to Air Nine RailRiders Games in 2026
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are excited to announce their continued partnership with the YES Network for the 2026 season. The exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees will broadcast nine RailRiders games this year with coverage on the YES Network and streamed on The Gotham Sports App.
"The relationship between the RailRiders, Yankees and the YES Network is an incredible one,' stated Shawn Reilly, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Team President & General Manager. "What started with 'Homegrown: The Path to Pinstripes' has expanded over the years to provide to tremendous coverage of the Yankees' top affiliate. No other farm system has this support, and it gives us the opportunity to showcase PNC Field, all the fun and excitement of Minor League Baseball, and of course, the future stars of the best franchise in baseball."
2026 YES Network RailRiders Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, May 14 vs. Syracuse - 6:35 P.M. first pitch
Saturday, May 16 vs. Syracuse - 6:05 P.M. first pitch
Wednesday, July 1 vs. Norfolk - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Wednesday, July 22 vs. Syracuse - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Thursday, July 23 vs. Syracuse - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Thursday, August 6 vs. Rochester - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Saturday, August 22 vs. Charlotte - 6:05 P.M. first pitch
Thursday, September 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Thursday, September 17 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 P.M. first pitch
Pregame coverage will begin five minutes before first pitch.
The games will be broadcast on YES throughout the network's regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription on The Gotham Sports App, which is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.
For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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