SWB Game Notes - May 14, 2026

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (21-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-18)

May 14, 2026 | Game 40 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#1 RH Jonah Tong (1-2, 4.46) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 4.70)

Tong (5/8 vs ROC): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 8 SO, 94 P (52 S) [Red Wings, 7-5]

Kloffenstein (5/7 @ WOR): 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, HR, 1 HB, 4 BB, 0 SO, 81 P (43 S) [Red Sox, 10-8]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 13, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shutout the Syracuse Mets 7-0 in their Thursday STEM school day contest. They were boosted by a great start from Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck and a six-run fourth inning thanks to a Kenedy Corona grand slam.

SWB got on the board early in the first inning. Marco Luciano doubled to reach and Oswaldo Cabrera singled him home for a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders found their offense in the fourth frame. The RailRiders had three consecutive singles to load the bases with nobody out. Jonathan Ornelas knocked in a pair with his own hit and Duke Ellis reached on a fielder's choice to load them again. Kenedy Corona smashed an 83mph slider to left center field for a grand slam, his first homer as a RailRider. It was 7-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the meantime, starter Brendan Beck (W, 3-2) impressed going 5.2 innings of one-hit ball. After walking a batter in the first, the only other baserunner he allowed was a single from Christian Arroyo in the fourth frame. Beck tied a career-high nine strikeouts on 80 pitches.

Brad Hanner finished the sixth inning and tossed a clean seventh, throwing ten pitches all for strikes. Kervin Castro took the team through the final two frames and struck out five batters to help seal the victory.

NEWS AND NOTES

CORONA'S COOL - Kenedy Corona mashed his first home run with the RailRiders yesterday, a grand slam. It marked his fourth on the season after recording three with AA Somerset. The 26-year-old has three hits with SWB in six contests. The Yankees signed Corona as a free agent on December 24, 2025. He made his Major League debut last season with Houston.

SLAM SITUATIONS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has recorded four grand slams so far this season. Kenedy Corona rocketed a home run to left center with the bases loaded yesterday for the team's fourth. Ernesto Martínez Jr had the first of the season back in early April and Spencer Jones notched two before his promotion to the big leagues. The RailRiders are batting .267 with the bases loaded.

SHUTOUT SPORT - After not allowing Syracuse to score a run yesterday, the RailRiders have totaled three shutout victories this summer. The team pitched one on Opening Day against Buffalo and recorded their second against the Bisons in May. The only time they failed to score a run was against Rochester in April.

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck was solid yesterday after going 5.2 innings of quiet ball. He allowed just one hit and one walk while matching a career-high nine strikeouts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut, Beck leads the International League with 42.2 innings pitched. The righty is also tied for fourth in the league with 46 strikeouts.

TONG TIME - The Mets #1 prospect Jonah Tong has made eight starts in Triple-A for a 4.46 earned run average. In 36.1 innings, he has allowed six home runs along with 21 walks and 52 strikeouts. This is the highest K count in the league. Tong, 22, was drafted in the 7th round back in 2022 from Ontario. He did make his Major League debut last season with New York, making five starts for a 7.71 ERA.

INNINGS LOST - Both the RailRiders and the Mets are at the bottom of the International League in terms of innings played, despite the fact that SWB has played in eight extra-inning games. The pair of teams have dealt with a lot of weather issues early in the season. This includes a game postponement at NBT Bank Stadium that will be made up in June. The RailRiders also have a contest to reschedule with Worcester. SWB has played the least innings in the league with 332.0 frames while Syracuse is just behind them with 332.2 innings competed. Only Sacramento has played less in Triple-A with 330.0 innings.

IN THE STANDINGS - With a win yesterday, the RailRiders put themselves just three games out of first place in the International League. The 20-team league features an East/West division that does not make a difference for playoff goals. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is tied for fifth place and has been in the upper echelon of teams all season. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for first place with 25 total wins. Syracuse is just behind the RailRiders, 3.5 behind top ranked team.

RELIEVER RELIEF - The RailRiders bullpen has been really good this season, holding a 3.16 earned run average, the third lowest in the International League. The have garnered 15 wins and nine saves. The relievers have issued the least number of walks, 78, in the league and the second fewest home runs, 13.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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