Charlotte Pitches a Gem on O's 50th Anniversary Night
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights played Thursday evening's game as the Charlotte O's in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Charlotte O's team from 1976. With several former players and coaches in attendance, the Knights took care of business against the Norfolk Tides and won 4-1.
Oliver Dunn was a big factor at the plate. The Knights shortstop delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning and a solo Home Run in the sixth. Mario Camilletti added another solo blast in the sixth stanza and propelled Charlotte to a 3-0 lead.
Norfolk scored their lone run in the top of the eighth inning; however, it was quickly countered by Dustin Harris' tape-measure Home Run in the bottom of the frame.
The Knights pitching staff delivered one of its best performances of the season and did so via committee. David Sandlin, Garrett Schoenle, Chase Plymell, Lucas Sims, Adisyn Coffey, and Chris Murphy all saw action and the six-pack of arms held the Tides to an 0-for-11 stat line with runners in scoring position.
Braden Montgomery finished 3-for-4 while Dunn and Korey Lee each added two hits to the mix. Kyle Teel added a hit for the third consecutive contest in his Major League rehab stint.
The series continues on Friday for the 20th anniversary of Pink Knights. Friday's matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:04pm ET.
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