Bats Hammer Three Homers in 4-2 Win over Indians

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats sustained their home run power into Thursday night, crushing three dingers en route to a 4-2 victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field. Edwin Arroyo, Michael Toglia, and Rece Hinds all hit homers, while Davis Daniel earned his team-leading fifth win.

Arroyo continued his tear in the month of May quickly, slugging a leadoff home run out to right field for his ninth homer of the year, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead after the first. Arroyo now owns both leadoff home runs by a Bat this season, hitting both in May.

Former Bat Tyler Callihan dealt the first damage to Daniel's outing in the third. With one on and one out, Callihan flied a shot onto the Humana Cabana to give the Indians a 2-1 lead after the second inning. His homer marks the fourth by a former Bat in this series alone between himself and Davis Wendzel. However, the Bats stole a run back in the bottom frame. With two outs, Edwin Arroyo worked a walk and stole a base, allowing Hector Rodriguez to drive him in on a single and tie the game up at 2-2.

Toglia's home run streak lived another day in the fourth, where he hit a solo shot onto the Humana Cabana for his third home run in as many games. That streak is the longest for a Bat so far this year and helped retake a 3-2 lead. Daniel (W, 5-3) tossed a scoreless fifth for Louisville, ending his outing through 5.0 innings with two runs on three hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts.

Hinds took part in the long ball party in the sixth, shooting a 434-foot blast out to left field to further the lead to 4-2. It marked his second homer since rejoining the Bats on 5/6.

Jose Franco (SV, 1) also put together a spectacular performance in his second game back from a stint with the Reds, tossing three scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts. Franco also earned his first career save across all levels of baseball in the process, striking out the final two batters of the game.

Next Game: Friday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (4-1, 8.13) vs. Indians LHP Hunter Barco (1-1, 3.38)

Promos: Friday's promotions include Dessert Day, where five lucky fans will be selected throughout the night to win free Nothing Bundt Cakes for a year.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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