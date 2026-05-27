Bats Fall to Saints in Opener 6-4

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats fell behind in the middle innings and couldn't complete a comeback in a 6-4 loss to the St. Paul Saints in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

A busy first inning saw both teams score twice. Kaelen Culpepper opened the scoring for the Saints with a leadoff homer against Sam Besnchoter and a Matt Waller double made it 2-0. The Bats responded with a Michael Toglia RBI double and Hector Rodriguez scored the tying run on a wild pitch after walking earlier in the inning.

St. Paul restored the lead in the third as Royce Lewis' RBI ground out and another RBI double from Wallner doubled the score to 4-2.

Noelvi Marte got the Bats within a run in the fifth with an RBI single. But St. Paul extended the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run double from Ricardo Olivar. Louisville again cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame on Will Banfield's RBI single to score Austin Hendrick, who reached with a double earlier in the frame.

Louisville would get no closer from there, leaving a runner on third in the seventh, going down in order in the eighth, and getting stifled in the ninth by Saints reliever Raul Brito to end the game.

Three Bats recorded multiple hits in the loss, while Besnchoter suffered the defeat on the mound in his fifth start of the season.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 27, 12:05 p.m. E.T. vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (5-2, 7.95) vs. Saints RHP Mike Paredes (2-1, 3.64) Promos: Wednesday's game is Senior Day, with half price tickets available for fans ages 55 and older. Seniors can also take a stroll around the bases after the game, and all fans can participate in Baseball Bingo.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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