Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 19-24

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, May 24 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Purr in the Park: Four years ago, the Jumbo Shrimp debuted Purr in the Park. Last year there were 40 cats and they want to beat that record this year. Presented by MHI Spring Meeting and WERC Annual Conference sponsored by Fives Intralogistics Corporation.

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Mayo Clinic Jacksonville: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Mayo Clinic Jacksonville as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Businessperson Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric: That's right! The special is back! Choose the game, click on your dugout or field reserve seat, and the "businessperson special" option will pop up! Dugout Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $31.50 Jumbo Frank, Chips, & Drink: $22.50 Field Reserve Prices: Smoked Turkey Leg & Drink: $29.00 Jumbo Frank, Drink, & Chips: $20.50. *Drink can be Yuengling, soda, or water!*

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Operation Homefront: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Operation Homefront as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, May 21, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Filipino Heritage Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they celebrate Filipino Heritage Night!

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, May 22, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

EMS Appreciation Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in recognizing and celebrating local EMS workers! EMS workers can get discounted tickets by clicking MORE INFO.

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

UF Health Hat Giveaway: Be sure to get to the ballpark early and be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a Jumbo Shrimp Hat, presented by UF Health! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Saturday, May 23, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Plaza Party at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Honey Drippers Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they play as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers in their colorful hats and jerseys. They will pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed in the South by many names but enjoyed in Duval as a Honey Dripper.

Honey Drippers Picnic: Settle into the picnic area, grab a plate, and let our team do the grilling. Burgers built the way you like 'em, hot dogs, cool sides, and a drink in your hand before first pitch. For tickets click MORE INFO.

Saturday Block Party (4 p.m. Main Gate Only): Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they open the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza early at 4 p.m. for a Honey Dripper pre-party with DJ Nandi and the Honey Dripper House! *Early entrance only available at the Main Gate on Georgia St.*

Double-sided Sunshield Giveaway, presented by Arlington Toyota & VyStar Credit Union: It's always sunny in Jacksonville...for the most part. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a double-sided sunshield presented by Arlington Toyota & VyStar Credit Union. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Sunday, May 24, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Honey Drippers Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they play as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers in their colorful hats and jerseys. They will pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed in the South by many names but enjoyed in Duval as a Honey Dripper.

Honey Drippers Ticket Special: Every guest who purchases the Honey Dripper Ticket Package is a winner! Upon entry into the ballpark, head to the table located behind Section 108 to receive your specialty Honey Dripper cup filled with surprise goodies inside. Each cup contains a mystery prize - so pop open the fun and see what you scored! Click MORE INFO to purchase the Honey Drippers Ticket Special.

CSX Corporation Military Appreciation: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX Corporation for Military Appreciation Night as they are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets can be received at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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