Jumbo Shrimp Earn Series Split with 6-1 Win over Charlotte

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Maximo Acosta and Kemp Alderman smashed two-run home runs on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their series with the Charlotte Knights with a 6-1 win at VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (20-19) took the initial lead in the top of the second and never looked back. With one out, Matthew Etzel singled and scored on a two-run blast by Acosta (1) off Charlotte (19-20) starter Shane Murphy (L, 1-1).

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Andrew Pintar started the frame with a base hit and scored two batters later on a two-run blast from Alderman (6), increasing the advantage to 4-0.

Mario Camilletti walked and Josh Breaux reached on an error to begin the fifth. Jacksonville then turned a 5-4-3 triple play - their first since May 27, 2023, which also came against Charlotte.

The Knights tallied their first and only run in the top of the sixth. After three consecutive walks to begin the frame, Rikuu Nishida scored from third on a double play ground out by Korey Lee, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Jacksonville grew their lead in the bottom of the seventh. After two quick outs, Johnny Olmstead was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double from Cody Morissette. In ensuing at-bat, Pintar swatted a two-run double, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 6-1.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville hits the road to begin a six-game set with the Memphis that begins Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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