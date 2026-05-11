Bats Blanked by Sounds 8-0 in Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats offense was silenced by the Nashville Sounds in an 8-0 loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The loss ends a series split between the Bats and Sounds, Louisville's first series split of the 2026 season.

Nashville opened the scoring early against Bats starter Chase Petty on Jeferson Quero's two-run single in the top of the first and a sacrifice fly from Jett Williams in the second.

Louisville was held hitless until the bottom of the fourth, when Noelvi Marte's two-out single got through the infield for the Bats' first hit of the day.

Petty pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout before departing in the fourth. He would suffer his third loss of the season.

From there, the Sounds added two more runs off Hagen Danner in the fifth. Jose Franco tossed two scoreless innings for the Bats before Nashville put the game out of reach for good with three unearned runs off Kyle Nicolas in the eighth.

Sounds starter Garrett Stallings earned the win with six scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing three hits. Former Bat Jacob Hurtubise went 2-for-4 at the plate against his old team in the series finale.

For the Bats, Edwin Arroyo went 0-for-4, bringing an end to both his 11-game hitting streak and 24-game on-base streak, both season-longs for the Bats.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 12, 6:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-2, 4.46) vs. Indians Pitcher TBA Promos: Tuesday's game is Nothing Night, with no in-game entertainment or giveaways, just a baseball game.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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