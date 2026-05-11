Stripers Cooled off by German, Tides in 4-1 Loss

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - Riding the arm of Nestor German and an early three-run homer from Creed Willems, the Norfolk Tides (15-24) handed the Gwinnett Stripers (24-15) a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Gwinnett won the series 4-2 and went 7-5 on the two-week road trip.

Decisive Plays: A three-run home run by Willems (8) in the first inning and RBI single by Jud Fabian in the second staked the Tides to a 4-0 lead against Carlos Carrasco (L, 0-1). The Stripers scored in the top of the third on an RBI double by Brett Wisely to cut it to 4-1. Gwinnett went just 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, however, stranding two on base in the third and failing to score despite loading the bases with one out in the fifth.

Key Contributors: Wisely (1-for-3, double, RBI) drove in Gwinnett's lone run. Following Carrasco's start, relievers Daysbel Hernandez, Elieser Hernandez, and James Karinchak combined on 4.2 scoreless, two-hit innings. German (W, 1-1) fanned six batters and allowed one unearned run on four hits over 5.2 innings for the Tides. Willems (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) had the game-winning hit.

Noteworthy: Brewer Hicklen went 0-for-4, snapping his 19-game on-base streak and four-game extra-base hit streak. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was the DH and went 0-for-4. The Stripers are now 2-5 on Sundays this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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