Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Syracuse

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (19-19) vs. Syracuse Mets (20-17)

Sunday, May 10, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (3-1, 3.81) vs. RHP Xzavion Curry (NR)

EARLY BIRD GETS THE W: Playing in Minor League Baseball's earliest game on Saturday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings took down the Syracuse Mets by a score of 7-4...the Red Wings used three home runs to propel themselves offensively, one each off the bat of 3B YOHANDY MORALES, SS TREY LIPSCOMB, and C HARRY FORD ...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN lowered his ERA as a starter this season to 2.46 (7 ER/25.2 IP), tossing 6.0 solid innings to earn the win on the mound...Rochester looks to win their third series of the season in the finale on Mother's Day Sunday afternoon in Syracuse...the Red Wings will send RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound for his sixth Triple-A start of the season...

Last night marked the first time since 4/5/2023, and the 11th time since 2004, that Rochester hit three home runs in a game at NBT Bank Stadium.

POPCORN-ELIO: Taking the mound for the Red Wings on Sunday will be RHP RILEY CORNELIO, who is making his sixth start and coming off his first relief appearance of the season on 5/5...he went 4.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits, two walks, and struck out five...in three appearances on the road in 2026, the 6'3" righty has turned in a a 2-0 record, 1.98 ERA (3 ER/13.2 IP), 16 strikeouts, six walks, and a 1.10 WHIP.

BUILT FORD TOUGH: C HARRY FORD got on the board with his first home run of the 2026 campaign in yesterday's contest, finishing 1-for-3 while adding a pair of walks...the last time the Great Britain WBC representative walked twice and hit a homer in the same game was 7/29/2025 with Tacoma (SEA)...over 28 career Triple-A games played in May, Ford holds a .376 AVG (41-for-109) with six homers, six doubles, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored, and a .456 OBP...his .376 AVG in May over the past two seasons in the highest mark for any primary catcher in Triple-A (min. 50 AB)...

The Georgia native has picked up a hit in four of his last five games since 5/3 vs. WOR, carrying a .450 OBP and .917 OPS over that stretch.

TOO HOT TO CHANDL(ER): Getting the start for Rochester on Saturday was RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN, who turned in his second consecutive quality start...the former Yankees ninth round draft pick earned the win while tossing 6.0 innings allowing two earned, three hits, no walks, and adding on three strikeouts...over his last four starts dating back to 4/22, Champlain boasts a 1.66 ERA (4 ER/21.2 IP) with a 3-0 record, 16 strikeouts, four walks, and a 0.69 WHIP...over that stretch, he leads the International League (min. 15.0 IP) in WHIP, while fellow Red Wings RHP ANDRY LARA (0.82) and RHP LUIS PERALES (1.00) rank third and fifth in that category, respectively...he also leads all IL starters (also min. 15.0 IP) since that date in ERA, and ranks second in BAA (.155)...

Last night's victory marked the first time Champlain has won three consecutive starts since 5/19-6/2 in 2023 with High-A Quad Cities (KC).

NIGHT NIGHT: Last night's 7-4 victory marked the seventh consecutive game (since 5/2 vs. WOR) the Red Wings pitching staff has limited opponents to five runs or fewer...over their last 25 games dating back to 4/11, Rochester pitchers are tied for the lowest ERA among all Triple-A teams with a 4.07 (94 ER/208.0 IP)...they also rank among the top five in WHIP (2nd, 1.25), batting average against (2nd, .220), hits allowed (2nd, 168), hit per nine innings (2nd, 7.27), runs allowed (T-2nd, 105), and saves (4th, 8)...

Since 5/2, Rochester's starting pitchers lead the International League in WHIP (1.04), have allowed the fewest runs (25), and rank second in ERA (3.53, 23 ER/58.2 IP), BAA (.204), and hits allowed (43).

MORALE(S) OF THE STORY: On a 1-2 sinker in the top of the third inning last night, 3B YOHANDY MORALES connected on his team-leading sixth homer of the season to the opposite field...the Miami product finished the night 1-for-5 at the plate, while adding a pair of RBI on his two-run shot...five of his six homers this season have come against the opponents starting pitcher...coming into this afternoon, Morales boasts' a .381 batting average (8-for-21) in Sunday games, with four RBI and a pair of runs scored...

Morales has now hit safely in 25 of 36 games played this season, and has logged 132 hits as a Red Wing since his Triple-A debut in 2025, his most with any single team in his professional career.

TREYWAY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB joined the home run parade in the seventh last night, sending a fastball the opposite way over the fence in right...he finished the game 1-for-3 with the homer, a walk, and a pair of runs scored...this marks the first time the Maryland native has homered in back-to-back games since 7/19-20 at LHV last season...the last time Lipscomb homered on a fastball was 4/29/2025 vs. LHV, and yesterday's blast ended a streak of eight-straight homers that the infielder had hit on sliders.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2016: 10 years ago today, the Red Wings put together their fourth consecutive victory to beat Gwinnett, 9-3...RF MAX KEPLER led the way for Rochester out of the third spot in the lineup, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored...LHP TOMMY MILONE picked up the win on the mound, logging 5.2 innings while allowing one earned and racking up five strikeouts without walking one.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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