Buffalo Bills Greg Rousseau to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at ESL Ballpark Wednesday Night

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings welcome GREG ROUSSEAU to ESL Ballpark on Thursday, May 14. The Buffalo Bills' standout defensive end will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Rochester's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Rousseau will be available pregame to greet fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and will participate in a brief media scrum with credentialed media immediately following the ceremony.

The appearance serves as a lead-in to the upcoming Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game, scheduled for Sunday, June 7, at ESL Ballpark, benefitting the Rousseau Family Foundation.

The June 7 charity event will feature Buffalo Bills players and special guests in a family-friendly softball exhibition, with proceeds supporting the foundation's mission of giving back to communities across Western New York. EVENT DETAILS - MAY 14

Who:

Greg Rousseau

What:

Ceremonial First Pitch Appearance & Media Availability

When:

Wednesday, May 14, 2026

Ceremonial First Pitch: Approximately 5:50 p.m.

Where:

ESL Ballpark

One Morrie Silver Way

Rochester, NY 14608

Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.

Walk of Fame Tailgate Experience

Home Run Derby: 12:00 p.m.

Softball Game First Pitch: 1:00 p.m.

Bills Offense vs. Bills Defense

Ticket Options:

100-Level Reserved Seats: $40

200-Level Reserved Seats: $35

VIP Package: $200 (includes seating in the first two rows of the 100-level and a signed Buffalo Bills mini helmet)

Fans attending the May 14 Red Wings game will have the opportunity to win two VIP tickets to the June 7 softball game. Members of the Red Wings Rewards program may also redeem 25 rewards points for an additional chance to win.

Tickets for both the May 14 Red Wings game and the June 7 charity softball game are available by visiting RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling (585) 454-1001.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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