Christian Cairo Reaches Base Five Times But 'Pigs Outslugged by Red Wings

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - In an offensive barnburner from start to the finish, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-22) came up just short in a 13-11 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (22-19) on Wednesday night at ESL Ballpark.

The 'Pigs cracked the scoreboard first in the first inning on a Carter Kieboom RBI single, but a Dylan Crews two-run homer jumped Rochester in front in the bottom half.

Not deterred, the 'Pigs punched back for six in the second. Robert Moore tied the game with an RBI single before Steward Berroa put the 'Pigs back in front with an RBI double. A Dylan Carlson RBI knock tacked on another before Otto Kemp made it 5-2 with an RBI groundout. Back-to-back bases loaded walks for Christian Cairo and Caleb Ricketts made it 7-2.

Harry Ford scalped a run back for the Red Wings in the last of the second with an RBI single before it was Rochester's turn for a big inning. Yohandy Morales led off the third with a homer before a Trey Lipscomb RBI single added on another. Christian Franklin kept the line moving with another RBI knock before Ford pushed his tally to three RBIs with a two-run double, putting the Red Wings back in front. Crews followed with another two-run double before Morales capped the frame with his second homer of the inning, this time a two-run shot to make it 12-7.

Lipscomb kicked off the fourth with a homer to increase the Rochester margin to 13-7.

The game stayed at 13-7 until the seventh, when Berroa drove in a pair with a two-out base hit, bringing the 'Pigs to within four at 13-9.

In the ninth, RBI singles from Robert Moore and Carlson brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but a pop-up ended the game.

Jack Sinclair (2-0) got the win in relief for the Red Wings with 1.1 innings of no-hit ball, while Genésis Cabrera (1-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks in one-third of a frame.

The IronPigs and Red Wings will tee it up again on Thursday, May 14th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Tucker Davidson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Andrew Alvarez for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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