Marte's Walk-Off Gives Bats 6-5 Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats pitching staff left Indianapolis Indians on base all day, and the offense provided the big play late in the game as Noelvi Marte's walk-off sacrifice fly ended a 6-5 Bats win on Wednesday afternoon.

For the second straight game, the Indians opened the scoring in their first turn at the plate, this time on a two-out, two-run single from Enmanuel Valdez. Louisville got one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame on Noelvi Marte's RBI single and then tied the game an inning later on Ivan Johnson's seventh home run of the season, a solo blast to right.

Former Bat Davis Wendzel put his new club ahead in the third with a two-run homer, his second in as many games to make it 4-2 in the third. The Bats got a run back on Michael Toglia's second home run in as many days, a solo shot to cut the Indians' lead to 4-3.

The 4-3 score would remain until the sixth, thanks to strong work by Bats relievers Julian Garcia and Lyon Richardson, who each struck out five over 2.0 scoreless innings.

With two on and two out in the sixth, the Bats got the big hit they were looking for as Garrett Hampson's fly ball to deep left-center fell on the warning track for a go-ahead two-run triple to give the Bats their first lead of the day at 5-4.

Indianapolis threatened to tie it in the seventh, loading the bases with nobody out. But Bats reliever Anthony Misiewicz worked out of the jam to strand all three runners and preserve the lead. The 5-4 lead wouldn't last longer, as the Indians tied the game at five off Trevor Kuncl in the eighth. Yunior Marte shut the Indians down in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for Noelvi Marte's walk-off

The Bats pitching staff recorded 18 strikeouts in the win, a season-high. Indianapolis left 17 runners on base in the loss.

Next Game: Thursday, May 14, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (4-3, 4.25) vs. Ind ians RHP Jose Urquidy (0-2, 6.06) Promos: Thursday is Thrifty Thursday, with a ticket special available as well as discounts on food and drinks.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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