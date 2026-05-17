Bats, Indians Postponed Saturday Night

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Saturday night's matchup between the Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

Saturday night's game will now be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 17 at 12:05 p.m. Louisville Slugger Field gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 Louisville Bats regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats and Indians conclude their series with Sunday's doubleheader at 12:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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