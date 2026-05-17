Gusto Fans 10, But Five-Run Redbirds Eighth Sinks Shrimp

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Ryan Gusto struck out 10 in 7.0 innings of two-run ball, but a five-run Memphis Redbirds eighth inning sunk the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-4 on Saturday from AutoZone Park.

After the Jumbo Shrimp (23-21) had plated two runs to grab the lead in the top of the eighth, pinch-hitter Bryan Torres led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against Zach Brzykcy (0-1). After a strikeout, Jimmy Crooks walked before Blaze Jordan notched an RBI single to pull the Redbirds (27-17) within one. Two batters later, Bligh Madris' two-out base knock tied the score at four. Nelson Velázquez then crushed a three-run home run to put Memphis in front for the first time all night at 7-4.

Max Racjic pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the second inning. Jacob Berry led off with a walk. Two batters later, Andrew Pintar homered for the game's first runs.

The Redbirds got a run back in the second with a two-out rally. Velázquez singled before an error put runners on the corners. Brody Moore snapped a 1-for-26 funk with an RBI base knock to halve the lead at 2-1.

The score remained that way until the sixth, when Crooks cracked an opposite-field homer to tie the score at two.

Ethan O'Donnell singled and Matthew Etzel doubled to start the eighth. An infield RBI single from Deyvison De Los Santos plated O'Donnell and put Jacksonville in front. Etzel then scored on a wild pitch from Scott Blewett (3-0) to make it 4-2.

Jacksonville will try again for a series win in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. ET series finale. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-2, 7.11 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-1, 4.46 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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