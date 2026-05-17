Storm Chasers Beat Mud Hens, 11-3, in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - A trio of home runs led the Omaha Storm Chasers (20-23) to an 11-3 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens (22-22) on Saturday night. The game was called in the middle of the 8th and Abraham Toro hit a grand slam while both Brett Squires and Luke Maile added 3-run home runs in the 11-run onslaught.

The Mud Hens opened the scoring with an RBI double off Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez in the top of the 1st inning, but Omaha launched a pair of 3-run home runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to take a 6-1 lead. Squires hit the 1st home run, his 2nd of the season, driving in Tyler Tolbert and John Rave with the hit. Later in the inning, Maile hit the 2nd home run, plating Gavin Cross and Dustin Dickerson to make it 6-1.

Sanchez worked a scoreless 2nd inning but allowed a 2-run home run to Eduardo Valencia in the top of the 3rd inning to cut Omaha's lead to 6-3.

Dickerson then drove in another run in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a sacrifice fly to extend the Storm Chasers' advantage to 7-3.

The Mud Hens loaded the bases in the top of the 4th inning, so the Storm Chasers turned to Ethan Bosacker (1-1) out of the bullpen with two outs, and he retired the last batter to finish the frame.

The Storm Chasers similarly loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 4th inning, but Toro launched Omaha's 3rd home run of the game, a grand slam that drove in Kevin Newman, Rave and Drew Waters to bring the score to 11-3.

Bosacker fired a perfect 5th inning, then worked a scoreless 6th inning.

Anthony Gose pitched the 7th inning for Omaha and worked around a pair of singles for a scoreless frame, then worked around two runners in the 8th inning as well to keep Omaha up 11-3.

In the middle of the 8th inning, the tarp came onto the field and the game was called after a 30-minute delay.

The Storm Chasers will have a chance to win the series when they host the Mud Hens for the series finale on Sunday at Werner Park. Omaha has Henry Williams scheduled to make his first Triple-A start of the season and first pitch is set for 2:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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