May 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-24) at Nashville Sounds (24-19)

May 16 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.95) vs. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-2, 4.10)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the fifth game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park tonight...right-hander Vince Velasquez is set to make his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season...right-hander Garrett Stallings is slated to start for Nashville.

MURPHY'S LAW: The Iowa Cubs dropped their fifth straight game last night at Nashville by a 4-3 score in 11 innings... Kevin Alcántara and Justin Dean led the I-Cubs offense as they both had two hits...left-hander Jordan Wicks worked 6.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in a no decision... Luke Little tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 17 games last night, which is the longest streak by an I-Cub this season and is tied for fifth-longest active streak in the IL...marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 22 consecutive games from June 25-July 27, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...Kevin hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday night, his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

DEALING WICKS: Last night's starter Jordan Wicks did not factor in the decision but tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out six...it marked the third quality start by an I-Cub this season, following Will Sanders on April 3 at Louisville and Connor Noland on April 25 vs. Louisville...marked Wicks' longest start since April 23, 2024 vs. Houston (6.0 IP) and his most strikeouts since he also had six on July 30, 2025 vs. Indianapolis.

WALKING ON: Thursday night's starter Doug Nikhazy walked seven batters, the most by any pitcher in the International League this season and most since Memphis' Max Rajcic also walked seven on Aug. 2, 2025...marks the most walks by an I-Cubs pitcher since Jordan Pries on Aug. 15, 2016 at Fresno.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GABE!: Today Iowa Cubs reliever Gabe Klobosits celebrates his 31st birthday...he shares a birthday with Hall of Famer Jack Morris and three-time All-Star Rick Reuschel ...he also shares this date of birth with musician Janet Jackson and actress Megan Fox ...Klobosits has pitched in nine games this season and has posted a 4.09 ERA (5 ER in 11.0 IP) with 14 strikeouts.

MORNING PEOPLE: The I-Cubs fell to 7-14 in night games this season, which is the worst record in such games in the International League West Division this season...Iowa has gone 11-10 in day games this year, which has accounted for 61% of all of their wins.

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.

RAKING RAM Í REZ: Pedro Ramírez tallied four hits Thursday night, giving him his second four-hit effort of the season, the most such game on the I-Cubs...Pedro is batting .340 (17-for-53) with eight runs, three doubles, one home run and eight RBI in 13 May games...Ramírez is one of four players in minor leagues with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 last Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games...this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...Long ranks tied for third in the International League in hits (50)...Jonny is also batting .340 (17-for-50) with five doubles, six RBI and four walks in 12 May games.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs lost their fifth consecutive game last night...it marks their longest losing streak since the club dropped six straight games from Sept 12-18, 2025...Iowa fell to 2-3 last night in extra-inning games.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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