IronPigs Blanked by Red Wings
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - For the second time in the series, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-24) were shutout by the Rochester Red Wings (24-20) falling by a final of 5-0 on Saturday night at ESL Ballpark.
After a 32-minute rain delay, the Red Wings wasted no time getting on the board in the last of the first inning. Christian Franklin singled to open the frame and two outs later Andres Chaparro doubled him home for the game's first run.
Despite the shaky start, 'Pigs starter Bryse Wilson (L, 2-5) settled down from there, throwing dueling zeroes up on the board all the way through the end of the fifth with Red Wings starter Riley Cornelio (W, 5-1).
Wilson finally buckled again in the sixth. After back-to-back singles opened the frame, Chapparo stepped to the plate and walloped a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
That was more than enough run support for the Red Wings and Cornelio, who left after 6.2 shutout frames, allowing just one hit and five walks, striking out seven.
Rochester plated an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI fielder's choice for Andrew Pinckney, moving the final score to 5-0.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will wrap up their series on Sunday, May 17th with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Luis Perales for Rochester.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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