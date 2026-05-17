Indians at Bats May 16 Game Postponed
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their Saturday, May 16 matchup against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a 7.0-inning doubleheader on Sunday, May 17 with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 12:05 PM ET. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out.
Indianapolis and Louisville are tied in the series 2-2 with the decision hanging in the balance of Sunday's doubleheader. LHP Nick Dombkowski (1-2, 7.71) will take the mound for the Indians in Game 1 and RHP Antwone Kelly (2-4, 5.50) will throw Game 2. Starting pitchers have not yet been named for Louisville.
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