Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-23) vs. Rochester Red Wings (23-20)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryse Wilson (2-4, 8.44) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (4-1, 3.77)

BACON BITS: Looking to rebound from a tough loss Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings (23-20) faced Lehigh Valley (20-23) in game four of the series on a warm, sunny Friday evening...trailing 2-1 in the seventh, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY roped back-to-back RBI hits to put Rochester in front for good, holding Lehigh Valley off the board for the final two frames to preserve a 3-2 victory...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN became the first Red Wing to log 7.0 innings at ESL Ballpark since 2024, picking up his fourth consecutive win on the mound...Rochester looks to secure their fourth series victory of the season tonight, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against Lehigh Valley RHP Bryse Wilson...

The Red Wings have now won seven of their first 10 games against Lehigh Valley for the first time since 2013 (9-1).

CHILDREN OF THE CORNELIO: Texas Christian University alumni RHP RILEY CORNELIO is slated to toe the rubber tonight for his seventh start (8th app.), and third against Lehigh Valley this season (4/7, 4/12)...in his most recent outing on 5/10 at SYR, the Colorado native picked up the win after allowing two earned on four hits across 5.0 innings of work, while striking out eight and walking none...he is currently tied for the team-lead in wins (4) with RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN, T-5th-most in the International League...the Hawaii native also comes into Saturday night's contest second in the IL (min 25.0 IP) in K/9 (13.06)...he is also tied for the team lead in strikeouts (45) with southpaw ANDREW ALVAREZ, which puts them both T-8th in the IL.

CHANDLER THE HANDLER: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN tossed 7.0 innings last night, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while earning his fourth consecutive victory for the first time in his professional career...the California native now owns the lowest WHIP (0.87) among all qualified Triple-A pitchers, the second-lowest BAA (.201), while posting the fourth-lowest ERA (3.00)...Champlain also became the first Rochester pitcher to throw 7.0 innings in a home game since LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ did so against SYR on 8/16/2024...

Champlain is the first Red Wings starter to notch a victory in four consecutive starts since Aaron Slegers won eight-straight in 2017 (6/15-7/30).

GOOD MORALES ONLY: 3B YOHANDY MORALES pushed his extra-base hit streak to six-straight games with a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning last night, his tenth hit of the series (10-for-15, .667)...this marks the longest extra base hits streak by a Red Wing since 7/20-8/23 in 2025, when Travis Blankenhorn had a streak of 10...he now leads the International League with a .616 SLG and 1.067 OPS, ranks second with a .362 batting average (50-for-138), third with a .451 OBP, T-3rd with 85 total bases, and T-4th with 50 total hits.

READ MY LIPS(COMB): Last night, SS TREY LIPSCOMB launched a solo home run in the first inning, giving him seven homers on the season, second highest on the Red Wings...the Tennessee product finished the contest 1-for-3...he is now on pace for 24 home runs this year, which would be 10 more than his career-high of 14 set in 2023...

Last night's homer marked Lipscomb's 100th run scored as a Red Wing...he is now just one of 12 players since 2015 to score triple-digit runs in a Rochester uniform.

CALL TO THE PEN(ROD): LHP ZACH PENROD came on in relief of starting pitcher RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN in the eighth inning last night, and recorded the final six outs of the ballgame without allowing a hit, with three strikeouts and one walk to secure his second professional save (first 5/5 at SYR)...he is the first Red Wing since Jacob Barnes on 4/16/2024 vs. TOL to record a 2.0+ inning save without allowing a hit...the southpaw from Idaho has logged a 3.00 ERA (2 ER/6.0 IP) across five appearances in the month of May, allowing just two hits with a 0.67 WHIP and .105 batting average against (2-for-19)...

Over their last 11 games since 5/2, Rochester pitchers lead all Triple-A teams with a 1.21 WHIP and six saves, rank third in the International League in BAA (.223), walks (36), and hits allowed (79), and fourth in ERA (4.28, 45 ER/94.2 IP).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2013: 13 years ago today, the Red Wings rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, beating Durham in walkoff fashion, 6-5...trailing by one going into their final turn at-bat, 2B ERIC FARRIS led off the inning with a walk...PH JEFF BELIVEAU stepped to the plate, and laid down a bunt single to move Farris into scoring position...CF ANTOAN RICHARDSON would work the Wings' second walk of the inning to load the bases with no outs...after a brief Durham mound visit, SS RAY OLMEDO would draw the hero card, lacing a single to right field to score Farris and Bernier...Red Wings Hall of Famer 1B CHRIS COLABELLO led the charge for Rochester, finishing the day 2-for-3, with a home run and two RBI.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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