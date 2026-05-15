Chaparro Drives in Two, Pinckney Adds Two Hits, RBI in Game Three

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Following Wednesday evening's wild come-from-behind victory, the Rochester Red Wings (22-20) faced Lehigh Valley (20-22) in game three of the series Thursday night, looking to extend their season-long winning streak to six games. Rochester's five-game winning streak came to an end, however, as the IronPigs earned a 6-3 victory. CF Andrew Pinckney turned in a two-hit night while adding a double at the plate, and RHP Holden Powell delivered a solid outing in his 2026 Red Wings debut.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code GottMilk? for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

LF Dylan Crews opened the bottom of the first inning by drawing a walk. On the very next pitch, 3B Yohandy Morales picked up where he left off yesterday, hitting a double that advanced Crews to third. Shortly after, 1B Andrés Chaparro singled, bringing both Crews and Morales home to surge the Wings ahead 2-0.

In the top half of the second inning, IronPigs LF Dylan Carlson worked a two-out walk. Shortly afterward, he surrendered a double from C Paul McIntosh and a home run to CF Steward Berroa, giving the IronPigs a 3-2 lead.

After a quiet bottom of the second inning, Morales drew a walk before stealing his second base of the season to kick off the second half of the third. After stealing second for the second time tonight, Morales advanced to third on a wild pitch. A groundout from Andrew Pinckney then forced in a run, his 24th RBI of the season, evening the score at three apiece.

The IronPigs jumped ahead 4-3 in the top of the fourth behind a single and a stolen base from SS Christian Cario, who scored on another single from Steward Berrora. Afterward, he stole second base and advanced to third on a hard hit single from 3B Otto Kemp. Powell rebounded, striking out the next two batters.

Rochester began its push to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh after Andrew Pinckney singled on an infield grounder, but Lehigh Valley was able to maintain its one-run lead after consecutive groundouts. The IronPigs threatened to extend their lead after INF Christian Cario drove a single just outside the infield, followed by a left field single by C Paul McIntosh, sending Cario to third. Lehigh Valley attempted to bunt to set up loaded bases, but it resulted in a strikeout on a foul bunt. The IronPigs broke through in extending their lead to 5-3 after UTL Otto Kemp shot a line drive RBI to center field.

In desperate need of baserunners in their final chance at-bat in the ninth, Dylan Crews smacked a ground ball single to right field, followed by Yohandy Morales reaching first safely via an infield single. Dylan Crews was able to tag up to third after a lineout to center field, but that was as close as Rochester got to clawing any closer. A strikeout and groundout right after was all Lehigh Valley needed to seal the deal at 6-3, snapping the Red Wings five game win streak.

RHP Trevor Gott started on the mound this evening in game three. The former San Diego Padre struck out one and surrendered three earned runs on three hits with one walk over 1.2 innings and 46 pitches. RHP Holden Powell replaced Gott in the second. The former UCLA Bruin made his 2026 Red Wings debut Thursday evening and put in 3.1 innings of work, totaling six strikeouts without a walk, while allowing one earned run on five hits. LHP Erik Tolman came into the game in the sixth inning and pitched 1.0 hitless frame with a pair of walks. RHP Seth Shuman replaced Tolman in the seventh. The former Oakland Athletic threw three strikeouts in 1.2 innings, while also allowing three hits and a run. RHP Eddy Yean came in at the top of the eighth following Lehigh Valley's RBI to put them up 5-3, and recorded one out while allowing one hit. DH Philip Glasser went to the mound and threw eight pitches across a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is CF Andrew Pinckney. The former Alabama Crimson Tide recorded two hits with a double and an RBI in the bottom of the third. He now has the second-most RBI among all Red Wings with 24, one behind Yohandy Morales.

Rochester will look to bounce back Friday night as its six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs continues at ESL Ballpark. RHP Chandler Champlain is expected to take the mound for the Red Wings against RHP Alan Rangel for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at ESL Ballpark.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.