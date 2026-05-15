Iowa Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Falls to Nashville 6-4
Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (18-23) dropped their fourth game in a row, falling 6-4 against the Nashville Sounds (23-19) Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Nashville scored a run in the second inning to take the early lead. Iowa responded in the third inning with a pair of RBI knocks from James Triantos and B.J. Murray to jump in front 2-1.
After the Sounds tied the game after scoring another run in the fourth inning, the I-Cubs responded once again with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Kevin Alcantara and Scott Kingery brought runs across to give Iowa a 4-2 lead.
Nashville scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 4-4. The Sounds scored the go ahead run in the seventh inning to take the lead for good.
Iowa had the tying and go ahead runs in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning but could not execute. Nashville added another run to their lead in the eighth to close the scoring at 6-4.
Iowa had the tying runs on base in the ninth with no outs but did not capitalize. The I-Cubs left 13 on base and went 4-15 with runners in scoring position.
Iowa looks to snap the losing streak on Friday in the fourth game of a six games series against the Nashville Sounds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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