Start of Friday's Iowa-Purdue Game Moved to 5:00 p.m.

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers at Principal Park has been changed to a 5:00 p.m. CT start due to forecasted inclement weather. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

For any questions on ticketing, contact the Iowa Cubs front office at 515-243-6111.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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