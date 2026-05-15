Start of Friday's Iowa-Purdue Game Moved to 5:00 p.m.
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers at Principal Park has been changed to a 5:00 p.m. CT start due to forecasted inclement weather. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
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