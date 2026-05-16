Saints Sweep First Doubleheader Since 2021, Take Down Clippers 5-3 in Game 2

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The first doubleheader in St. Paul Saints Triple-A franchise was on June 4 at Louisville. The Saints won both ends of that double dip. Since then they have had 20 opportunities to equal that feet and 20 times they've failed to win both games. That was until Friday night when they followed up an 8-5 win in Game 1 with a 5-3 win in Game 2 over the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field in front of 4,427. The win improves the Saints to a season-high four games over .500 at 23-19.

Mike Paredes started for the Saints and was masterful. He retired the first six men he faced before giving up a leadoff double in the third. That was the lone hit he allowed in going 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out four. Since allowing six runs in 3.1 innings in his first start at Triple-A on April 21, Paredes has a 1.65 ERA over his last five outings.

After getting two runners on in the first, but not scoring due to a double play, the Saints got the first two hitters to reach in the second on back-to-back singles from Gabby Gonzalez and Ben Ross. A double play, however, looked like it would thwart the Saints scoring opportunity again. Tanner Schobel would single through the left side and it scored Gonzalez putting the Saints up 1-0.

With two outs and a man at first in the third, the Saints plated two. With Kyler Fedko at first after a fielder's choice, Orlando Arcia singled to right moving Fedko to third. Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to left-center putting the Saints up 2-0. Ross then hit a grounder to short, but Angel Genao's throw lifted first baseman Maik Collado off the bag allowing Arcia to score increasing the lead to 3-0.

Back-to-back walks to start the fourth inning helped the Saints score a run. With one out a fielder's choice by Hendry Mendez put runners at the corners and Kyler Fedko dropped an RBI single into left making it 4-0.

Three home runs in the fifth by the Clippers made it a one run lead for the Saints. Dom Nuñez led off with a solo homer to right, his second of the season, cutting the lead to 4-1. With one out back-to-back homers from Angel Genao and Kahlil Watson, their first and eighth respectively, that made it 4-3.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints answered when Ross walked with one out and Aaron Sabato followed by hammering an RBI double into the right-center field gap putting the Saints back up two, 5-3.

John Brebbia, 1.1 scoreless innings, and Drew Smith, a perfect seventh to earn his third save, kept the Saints lead safe at the end.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at CHS Field on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (0-0, 4.91) to the mound against Clippers LHP Logan Allen (2-1, 4.46). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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