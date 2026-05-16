Saints Come from Behind for 8-5 Victory in Game One of Doubleheader

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Facing one of the best teams at come from behind victories, the St. Paul Saints gave the Columbus Clippers a little taste of their own medicine. The Clippers scored four runs over the final two innings, but the Saints scored six in coming from behind for an 8-5 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at CHS Field on Friday night.

The teams traded runs in the first inning as two batters into the game the Clippers got on the board. Stuart Fairchild reached on a tapper in front of the plate and took second on catcher Alex Jackson's throwing error to first. Juan Brito's RBI single to left-center put the Clippers up 1-0.

For the third time this season Kaelen Culpepper led off the game for the Saints with a home run, his ninth of the season, knotting the game at one.

A leadoff walk helped give the Saints a lead in the second. Orlando Arcia led off with a walk and moved to second on a single to right by Gabby Gonzalez. After a double play groundout by Jackson moved Arcia to third, Ben Ross ripped an RBI double to right-center pushing the Saints to a 2-1 lead.

Two home runs crushed the Saints in the fifth. Angel Genao tied the game at two with a solo homer to center, his second of the season. With two outs a throwing error by Culpepper at third allowed Fairchild to step to the plate. He made the most of it with a two-run homer to center, his fifth of the season, giving the Clippers a 4-2 lead.

Tanner Schobel started the bottom of the inning for the Saints with a double to center. With one out Hendry Mendez walked. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, Matt Wallner ripped an RBI single off the wall in right getting the Saints to within 4-3. With runners at the corners, Wallner took off and got himself in a rundown long enough to let Fedko race home to score the tying run.

Kody Funderburk came out for his first appearance with the Saints in the sixth. With one out Nolan Jones walked, went to second on a balk, moved to third on a single to left from Cooper Ingle, and scored on a single from Kody Huff putting the Clippers up 5-4.

Good teams answer and the Saints did that and more in the bottom of the inning as Arcia, whose 15-game hitting streak came to an end, reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Genao. Gonzalez followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. With one out Ross put the Saints up 6-5 with a double to left. Schobel walked, the runners advanced on a wild pitch, and with two outs Mendez ripped a two-run single to right giving the Saints breathing room at 8-5.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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