Saints Four-Game Win Streak Halted in 8-3 Defeat at Hands of Clippers
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Early on the St. Paul Saints pitching led the way and through 5.0 innings limited the Columbus Clippers to just two hits. After that, however, the Saints couldn't quiet the Clippers bats as they scored eight unanswered runs in an 8-3 defeat at CHS Field on Wednesday night in front of 3,521.
Trent Baker got the start for the Saints and dominated over 3.0 innings facing the minimum allowing just one hit and striking out four.
Pitching dominated the early portion of the game on both sides and the Saints finally cracked the seal in the fourth. Orlando Arcia, who extended his hitting streak to 15 with a second inning single, led off the inning with an infield single to third. Hendry Mendez collected his first extra-base hit with the Saints when he ripped an RBI double over the head of the center fielder Stuart Fairchild making it 1-0. Aaron Sabato followed by bouncing a single into left field scoring Mendez giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.
An inning later the Saints built on their lead when Kaelen Culpepper led off with a single to right and scored on a Ryan Kreidler double increasing the lead to 3-0.
The Clippers answered in the sixth and got to within a run. Kody Huff led off with a double to left and scored on a one out single to right-center by Kahlil Watson cutting the lead to 3-1. Juan Brito then tripled to left plating Watson making it 3-2.
The first walk of the night for Saints pitchers came back to bite them. With one out in the seventh Stuart Fairchild walked. Angel Genao followed with a single, putting runners at the corners. Huff's RBI single to right knotted the game at three. With two outs, Watson's fly ball double just out of the reach of the left fielder Kyler Fedko for a two-run putting the Clippers up for the first time on the night 5-3.
The Clippers put the game away in the eighth as they loaded the bases with back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and a one out bunt single. The Saints looked like they would get out of the inning when John Brebbia got Genao to tap back to the mound and the out was recorded at the plate. A bases loaded walk, however, to Huff forced in a run making it 6-3. Milan Tolentino's two-run single increased the lead to 8-3.
The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Clippers RHP Pedro Avila (1-3, 7.87). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
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