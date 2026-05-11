It's a Marathon of a Saints Homestand from May 12-24

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The old saying is true, "the season is a marathon not a sprint" and that pertains to this homestand too. With 12 games over 13 days we're bringing the passion with some insane promotions and we promise not to dog it. Our ideas have graduated from the ridiculous to the absurd and we're going to have a yacht of fun. We're mentally focused on providing laughter for these two weeks, but we promise you these games will fly by. There's plenty of games to choose from, so join us for the six games from May 12-17 or the next six from May 19-24 for two weeks of baseball, laughs, and entertainment.

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m. - Larry Doby Passion For The Community Night

The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to former Saints owner and President, Mike Veeck. His father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints will always make this an annual tradition, so come out and learn the history celebrating Larry Doby Passion for the Community. The Saints will wear the St. Paul Colored Gopher jersey's honoring a small club of black baseball players formed in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1907. Like other barnstorming teams of the time, they put considerable pressure on the desegregation of baseball. In 1909, the Colored Gophers defeated what was considered to be the most powerful Negro baseball team, the Leland Giants. They were managed that year by Phil "Daddy" Reid and Irving Williams. Doby will be honored throughout the night with games, facts, and a historical perspective of African Americans in the National Pastime. Doby was signed to his first Major League contract in 1947 by Bill Veeck, father of Saints President Mike Veeck. Though he never played for the Saints, the club elected to retire Doby's number 14 during the 2005 season. Head to some of the places Larry Doby played on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Transformation House

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we're here to help reduce stigma, provide support, and educate the public on mental health. It's an ideal time to prioritize well-being through activities like walking, mindfulness, yoga, and nature, or through community efforts like donating to charities. Join as out at the ballpark for our Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Transformation House. If you're struggling just know you're not alone. We want to educate you on self-care, physical activity, mindfulness and reflection, and help you connect with others. We're all friends at CHS Field. If there is anything we can do for you, just know you have a friend in the Saints. Find out some of the great places around the Twin Cities where you can mentally unwind during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 14 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Hats off to the 2026 Graduates presented by Cub

Congratulations, Class of Saints Fans! You've majored in Hot Dog Consumption, minored in Questionable Umpire Decisions, and earned a PhD in Standing Ovations for Between-Inning Shenanigans. Through rain delays, extra innings, and that one guy who still thinks he can catch a foul ball with a nacho helmet, you persevered. Today, you walk across ballfield with pride, a little mustard on your shirt, and memories that smell faintly of popcorn. As you turn your tassels, remember: life, like baseball, is best enjoyed with laughter, patience, and occasionally yelling at a mascot. Now go forth-and don't forget to tip your beer vendor. It's that time of the year when the future of tomorrow starts taking the next steps in their educational lives, so join us as we honor the graduates presented by Cub. Whether you've learned how to color in kindergarten, you've figured out arithmetic in 6th grade, or finished off your formative years in high school, this is the day we honor all of the wonderful students in the Twin Cities. Parents, raise a glass to our graduates on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, May 15 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to the Music of Yacht Rock

We're about to make waves with a Friday night smoother than a perfectly aged soft rock solo, as CHS Field transforms into the ultimate Yacht Rock harbor. Fans can sail into a sea of silky sounds from legends like Hall & Oates and Michael McDonald while fireworks sparkle brighter than a captain's freshly polished anchor on our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of yacht rock. Expect boatloads of nautical nonsense, from players rocking captain's hats to ushers asking if you're ready to "dock and roll." The Saints promise this won't be a sinking feeling, unless it's into your seat laughing at absurd between-inning antics. With smooth tunes, splashy pyrotechnics, and enough puns to make even the saltiest sea dog crack a smile, this Yacht Rock night is guaranteed to keep you afloat. So grab your captain's hat, prepare to cruise, and don't forget-this is one party where you're encouraged to be a little... nauti.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Walker Jenkins Bobblehead Giveaway presented by CHS (1,500)

His nickname is Captain America for a reason. Walker Jenkins, the man who looks like he was chiseled by a Greek God and is a Top 50 prospect in baseball, has a chance to be the next big-time player for the Minnesota Twins. Saints fans got a very brief glimpse of him at the end of 2025. He entered 2026 as a career .295 hitter with an .863 OPS across three seasons. If he's already gotten "the call" when this date arrives, you'll still get a chance to see him...just in bobblehead form. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Walker Jenkins bobblehead courtesy of CHS. Jenkins is a cool customer, so he'd appreciate fans throwing on their best Hawaiian polos on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Sunday Runday, Seigo Masubuchi Completes His 100th Marathon

On May 9, 2022 Saints ushertainer Seigo Masabuchi ran 26.2 miles around the CHS Field concourse, a full 84 laps. It was his 91st marathon, but his first since being hospitalized in 2021 with COVID-19. While recovering from the virus, he was hospitalized a second time with heart issues. Then, on Sunday, May 11, 2025, an unusually warm Minnesota May day, Masubuchi willed himself across the finish line in a remarkable moment of mental and emotional strength to complete his 97th marathon. And now history will be made as the notable story comes back to life this season as Seigo puts on his running shoes for a Sunday Runday as he looks to complete his 100th career marathon. He will once again raise money for a charity and fans can pay to run one of the 84 laps with Seigo. Fans will have the chance to run a lap with Seigo by signing up with the money going towards a charity.

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day #2

We love the kids so much, we're doing not one, but two days just for them. When you get to take off school and go to a baseball game, the last thing you want to do is learn. You'd rather goof off, spend time with your friends, and not think about the classroom. But what if we made it fun? Join us for our Education Day. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage, and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level? Move over older baseball stats-here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history? Learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Flint Hills Family Festival presented by Ordway

For over 20 years, the Flint Hills Family Festival presented by the Ordway has brought communities together through the power of the arts, welcoming over a million students, teachers, and families since its conception in 2001. During the Festival, kid-friendly activities spark creativity, exciting outdoor performances are free to attend, and inspiring, low-cost indoor performances are fun for the whole family. The two-day festival runs from May 29-30, so come out and help our friends gear up for their celebration. Meet people from all over the state that will come out to the festival on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 21 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

The women and men that put on a military uniform do so to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies. While serving they make sacrifices to put country first. It's just one of the many reasons why the Saints continue to honor our service members during Military Appreciation Night. Let the red, white, and blue fly high on this day and make sure you thank the many men and women that don the uniform on this night. The Saints will wear specialty Military jersey's that are black with "STP" logo in green across the left chest and the number in green across the right chest, the American flag on the left sleeve, and the number in green on the back. They will also wear specialty green military caps. Today is the day to give back to one our military personnel and buy them a drink on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, May 22 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - They Fly Almost Everywhere Man presented by Sun Country With Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Music With Locations In Them

Hey, they are one of us. Since 1982 their headquarters have been based at the MSP airport and they fly to roughly 80 destinations. Want to head to Las Vegas like the team did for their last roadtrip, they've got you covered. Looking for a tropical vacation to Aruba. Hop a flight. Need to check out the Minnesota Twins at spring training in Fort Myers. They've got you covered. Tonight is dedicated to our friends at Sun Country. From Albuquerque, NM to Wilmington, NC and everywhere in between, they are your budget friendly U.S. airline. They've also got you covered to Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Following the game is our Friday night fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with songs featuring locations in them.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Dog Days presented by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue

The first of three opportunities to bring your four-legged pup to the ballpark. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. Dress up your dog just like you as you both throw on a Hawaiian polo for a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 24 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 5:07 p.m. - Memorial Day Celebration With Post-Game Concert by the Okee Dokee Brothers, Post-Game Super Fireworks presented by Blaze Credit Union and Monster Food Truck Rally

This is a day to remember and honor the people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years after the Civil War where people decorated the graves of the fallen men and women. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. We honor all the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces with the Memorial Day Celebration. Stick around following the game as kids run the bases on Cub Family Sunday. At the conclusion of all that fun is a post-game 30-minute concert performed by the Okee Dokee Brothers that rolls right into a post-game monster food truck rally. The food trucks scheduled to appear are: Belly Bites, Chili Lime, Dine 1-1, Fused Cradt Brewed Eats, iPierogi, Ohm Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Samurai Teppanyaki, Sasquatch Sandwiches, and Thai Thai Street Food. Once you've feasted on all the delectable items get ready for an amazing array of loud noises and colors exploding in the sky with our Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 11, 2026

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