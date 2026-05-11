Bisons OF RJ Schreck Named International League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







This afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced that Buffalo Bisons OF RJ Schreck has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of May 4-10.

Schreck recorded at least one base hit in all six games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs last week, amassing a .600 batting average by going 15-25 at the plate. The Los Angeles native capped his most productive week at Triple-A with a 3-5 afternoon on Sunday against the IronPigs.

The Blue Jays #9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, became the first Bisons batter in the Toronto Blue Jays affiliation Era, which began in 2013, to record back-to-back five-RBI games with he had identical 3-5 performances with five RBIs on May 6 and 7. That helped the 25-year-old finish the series with 16 total RBIs against Lehigh Valley.

Schreck also registered four multi-hit games during the current six-game hitting streak, tying his career high with four hits on May 9 where he added a pair of RBIs.

His batting average increased by 94 points thanks to his 15 hits last week. He is now batting .240 with five home runs and 27 RBIs through 37 games this season. The 15 hits last week eclipsed his total across 23 games in April, as well.

Schreck's 27 RBIs lead the Bisons following their season-long two-week road trip. He finished April with 10 RBIs in addition to three home runs. This month overall he has walked seven times, compared to 10 walks in April also.

The Bisons return home to host the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. as part of a six-game homestand at Sahlen Field.







International League Stories from May 11, 2026

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